All Dolphins

Why Campbell Decided to Keep Playing ... and for the Dolphins

Veteran defensive ilneman Calais Campbell is still playing at a high level, and that was just one reason he decided to return for a 17th NFL season

Alain Poupart

Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Calais Campbell easily could have walked away from the NFL this offseason without any regrets, but he also had some good reasons to return for a 17th NFL season. And specific reasons to want to do it with the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran defensive lineman went through those reasons when he met the South Florida media via Zoom on Tuesday morning after his signing was made official.

STILL PLAYING AT A HIGH LEVEL

The first step in Campbell joining the Dolphins, of course, was deciding he wanted to continue his brilliant career, which began in 2008 when he was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals.

Campbell could have walked away on a high note after his impressive performance with the Atlanta Falcons last season at the age of 37, but it was precisely because he was still effective that he wanted to continue playing.

“I never thought about (retiring) for very long,” Campbell said. “I mean, the last three or four years, I go through the season kind of like just with everything I have and try to empty the tank so that if I want to retire at the end of the year, I feel like I can go out and I feel like I gave football everything I had. But once the season was over, I felt pretty healthy. Everything was feeling too good. It's like man, you play football at a high level still, why not do it one more time?

“The love for the game has never left, not even a little bit. I mean, obviously, there was a time where I was a lot more fast and athletic, but I'm still pretty athletic and still can get the job done on a football field. I've had to learn to use other parts of my game bringing out more strength part, but I still have enough finesse and everything else. I got a full a full arsenal of tools. But what keeps me going though, is the love for the game. Love for the game is number one. I really am just like a true fan.

“I'm still good at it. I don't want to suck at it, though, that's for sure. So like if I ever feel like my play is dropping, I can't be that guy that can still deliver in big moments, then it'll be time to hang it up. But as of right now, I felt like towards the end last year, I was playing my best ball of this season. And so I'm excited that I got this opportunity go out there and put my hand in the pile and try to go to the end of the year.”

WHY CAMPBELL CHOSE THE DOLPHINS

Campbell, who had 6.5 sacks with the Falcons last season, said several teams reached out and were interested in signing him before he decided to sign with the Dolphins.

While signing with South Florida means a return to his college home, the former University of Miami standout listed the quality of the team and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, with whom he spent two seasons in Baltimore, as the major reasons why the Dolphins became the choice.

" Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense,” Campbell said. “When you go through the roster and just see so many people, I feel like if we can play together and really build that chemistry you need, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

“And really like the coaching staff. Anthony Weaver is a guy that I'm very familiar with, have respect for. And he's a big reason I really believe in this team because I know the kind of work ethic he has and just kind of kind of man he is and I think that there's people … it's gonna be a top, very, top ... I don't wanna go too crazy, but it'll be really good defense."

Campbell is hoping to be one of the final pieces to get the Dolphins to the next level, maybe get as far as the Super Bowl.

As a rookie in 2008, Campbell was part of an Arizona Cardinals team that reached the big game before losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he obviously would love nothing more than to get back to the Super Bowl.

“I haven't had a chance to play in that big game since my rookie year,” Campbell said. “And coming to a team like this, I feel like there's opportunity there. Obviously, everybody feels like they have an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy right now. I mean, all 32 teams are competing with the mindset that they can be the team. And it's hard, right?

“I've been playing for a long time and I feel like I had some teams that were worthy of it, and we didn't get there. We didn't get it done. But that is a big part of it is believing that this team has a chance and I believe that I can help given who I am today. I can bring a lot of value."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News