Why Campbell Decided to Keep Playing ... and for the Dolphins
Calais Campbell easily could have walked away from the NFL this offseason without any regrets, but he also had some good reasons to return for a 17th NFL season. And specific reasons to want to do it with the Miami Dolphins.
The veteran defensive lineman went through those reasons when he met the South Florida media via Zoom on Tuesday morning after his signing was made official.
STILL PLAYING AT A HIGH LEVEL
The first step in Campbell joining the Dolphins, of course, was deciding he wanted to continue his brilliant career, which began in 2008 when he was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals.
Campbell could have walked away on a high note after his impressive performance with the Atlanta Falcons last season at the age of 37, but it was precisely because he was still effective that he wanted to continue playing.
“I never thought about (retiring) for very long,” Campbell said. “I mean, the last three or four years, I go through the season kind of like just with everything I have and try to empty the tank so that if I want to retire at the end of the year, I feel like I can go out and I feel like I gave football everything I had. But once the season was over, I felt pretty healthy. Everything was feeling too good. It's like man, you play football at a high level still, why not do it one more time?
“The love for the game has never left, not even a little bit. I mean, obviously, there was a time where I was a lot more fast and athletic, but I'm still pretty athletic and still can get the job done on a football field. I've had to learn to use other parts of my game bringing out more strength part, but I still have enough finesse and everything else. I got a full a full arsenal of tools. But what keeps me going though, is the love for the game. Love for the game is number one. I really am just like a true fan.
“I'm still good at it. I don't want to suck at it, though, that's for sure. So like if I ever feel like my play is dropping, I can't be that guy that can still deliver in big moments, then it'll be time to hang it up. But as of right now, I felt like towards the end last year, I was playing my best ball of this season. And so I'm excited that I got this opportunity go out there and put my hand in the pile and try to go to the end of the year.”
WHY CAMPBELL CHOSE THE DOLPHINS
Campbell, who had 6.5 sacks with the Falcons last season, said several teams reached out and were interested in signing him before he decided to sign with the Dolphins.
While signing with South Florida means a return to his college home, the former University of Miami standout listed the quality of the team and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, with whom he spent two seasons in Baltimore, as the major reasons why the Dolphins became the choice.
" Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense,” Campbell said. “When you go through the roster and just see so many people, I feel like if we can play together and really build that chemistry you need, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.
“And really like the coaching staff. Anthony Weaver is a guy that I'm very familiar with, have respect for. And he's a big reason I really believe in this team because I know the kind of work ethic he has and just kind of kind of man he is and I think that there's people … it's gonna be a top, very, top ... I don't wanna go too crazy, but it'll be really good defense."
Campbell is hoping to be one of the final pieces to get the Dolphins to the next level, maybe get as far as the Super Bowl.
As a rookie in 2008, Campbell was part of an Arizona Cardinals team that reached the big game before losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he obviously would love nothing more than to get back to the Super Bowl.
“I haven't had a chance to play in that big game since my rookie year,” Campbell said. “And coming to a team like this, I feel like there's opportunity there. Obviously, everybody feels like they have an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy right now. I mean, all 32 teams are competing with the mindset that they can be the team. And it's hard, right?
“I've been playing for a long time and I feel like I had some teams that were worthy of it, and we didn't get there. We didn't get it done. But that is a big part of it is believing that this team has a chance and I believe that I can help given who I am today. I can bring a lot of value."