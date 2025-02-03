Why Mariota Makes Perfect Sense for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier has promised to explore every avenue to upgrade the team's backup quarterback situation, and one veteran already identified as a target is Marcus Mariota.
The second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft after Jameis Winston, Mariota is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 12 after playing the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders as the backup for rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Dolphins would be making a pitch for Mariota but they also might have to fight off the Las Vegas Raiders, who just hired his former college head coach Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator.
Mariota earned $6 million from the Commanders last year and is among that group of veterans the Dolphins should explore to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in 2025.
WHY MARIOTA IS A GOOD FIT
Mariota is a good candidate for several reasons, starting with the fact his price tag shouldn't be overly exorbitant, he's got a friendly relationship with Tua as two NFL quarterbacks from Hawaii, and most importantly he's done enough in his career to feel confident the offense wouldn't collapse if he had to start a game.
In 2024, Mariota appeared in three games for the Commanders in relief and had a brilliant 131.2 passer rating.
Washington was his fourth team in the past four seasons after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and Las Vegas Raiders in 2020-21.
The one way the Raiders could become more attractive as an option for Mariota — assuming the offers are similar — is the fact that Las Vegas doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback at this time after using Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell last season, whereas Tagovailoa clearly is the guy in Miami.
Then again, Mariota had to know when he signed with Washington last March that they would take a quarterback with the second overall pick and that quarterback more than likely was going to be the starter, which is happened with Daniels.
Mariota also may decide that Las Vegas is a better fit given his experience in Kelly's system from his time at the University of Oregon.
All that said, the Dolphins absolutely owe it to themselves to reach out to Mariota in March.
OTHER VETERAN POSSIBILITIES
If not Mariota, there are plenty other veteran quarterbacks who'll be free agents in March who the Dolphins should consider.
One is Andy Dalton, fresh off a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Others include Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones, as well as Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco.
Sam Darnold figures to be the most sought-after free agent QB after his rebound season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he figures to want a chance to start again in 2025, which is not something the Dolphins can offer because of their commitment to Tagovailoa.
Zach Wilson and Drew Lock both have impressive physical ability, but they also have been very inconsistent in their careers, so they probably don't fit what the Dolphins need.