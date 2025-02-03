All Dolphins

Why Mariota Makes Perfect Sense for Dolphins

The former second overall pick in the NFL draft is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Alain Poupart

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium last season.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium last season. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier has promised to explore every avenue to upgrade the team's backup quarterback situation, and one veteran already identified as a target is Marcus Mariota.

The second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft after Jameis Winston, Mariota is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 12 after playing the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders as the backup for rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Dolphins would be making a pitch for Mariota but they also might have to fight off the Las Vegas Raiders, who just hired his former college head coach Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator.

Mariota earned $6 million from the Commanders last year and is among that group of veterans the Dolphins should explore to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in 2025.

WHY MARIOTA IS A GOOD FIT

Mariota is a good candidate for several reasons, starting with the fact his price tag shouldn't be overly exorbitant, he's got a friendly relationship with Tua as two NFL quarterbacks from Hawaii, and most importantly he's done enough in his career to feel confident the offense wouldn't collapse if he had to start a game.

In 2024, Mariota appeared in three games for the Commanders in relief and had a brilliant 131.2 passer rating.

Washington was his fourth team in the past four seasons after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and Las Vegas Raiders in 2020-21.

The one way the Raiders could become more attractive as an option for Mariota — assuming the offers are similar — is the fact that Las Vegas doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback at this time after using Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell last season, whereas Tagovailoa clearly is the guy in Miami.

Then again, Mariota had to know when he signed with Washington last March that they would take a quarterback with the second overall pick and that quarterback more than likely was going to be the starter, which is happened with Daniels.

Mariota also may decide that Las Vegas is a better fit given his experience in Kelly's system from his time at the University of Oregon.

All that said, the Dolphins absolutely owe it to themselves to reach out to Mariota in March.

OTHER VETERAN POSSIBILITIES

If not Mariota, there are plenty other veteran quarterbacks who'll be free agents in March who the Dolphins should consider.

One is Andy Dalton, fresh off a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Others include Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones, as well as Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco.

Sam Darnold figures to be the most sought-after free agent QB after his rebound season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he figures to want a chance to start again in 2025, which is not something the Dolphins can offer because of their commitment to Tagovailoa.

Zach Wilson and Drew Lock both have impressive physical ability, but they also have been very inconsistent in their careers, so they probably don't fit what the Dolphins need.

Additional reading:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News