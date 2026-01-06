Why Dolphins GM Job Is Pretty Desirable for Candidates

The Miami Dolphins are starting the process of hiring a new general manager this week after finishing the 2025 season at 7-10 and firing Chris Grier on Halloween.

One common opinion circulating on social media is that the Dolphins’ general manager position isn’t desirable. Fans have many theories, usually starting with the team likely retaining head coach Mike McDaniel.

But there are others, too. The cap situation, working for owner Stephen Ross, and Miami’s recent struggles are all cited as reasons prospective candidates might not want the Dolphins’ GM job.

Well, I’m here to tell you that Miami’s head football executive opening is actually an incredibly desirable job for a bunch of reasons.

The Stephen Ross and Mike McDaniel “problem”

Let’s start by dispelling the two most common reasons I’ve seen for why the Dolphins’ job isn’t good: working with Ross and McDaniel.

Although fans are rightfully fed up with Ross’ decision-making as it’s related to wins, he’s actually a huge positive for the Dolphins’ hiring process.

Ross is the perfect owner for a potential GM to work for. He doesn’t meddle, doesn’t cause off-field distractions, has shown impressive patience with previous hires, maintains some of the best facilities in the sport, and isn’t afraid to open his checkbook to supplement the roster.

What more could you ask for from a boss?

Fans are right to question Ross’ decisions, but a prospective candidate won’t look at keeping Chris Grier around for way too long as a negative — that’s a positive in their book.

Moving on to McDaniel, is it possible that a prospective GM candidate won’t want to work with him? Sure, it’s possible.

However, McDaniel’s whole thing is being easy to work with. It’s likely a good chunk of the reason he still has his current job, and there’s technically been no confirmation that a GM will be tied to McDaniel.

Also, some have branded the three San Francisco 49ers candidates the team is interviewing as “candidates that are OK with keeping McDaniel.” I don’t know what their opinions on McDaniel are, but he’s got strong connections to the other candidates, too.

Jon-Eric Sullivan (Packers) and John McKay (Rams) worked with Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay, respectively. Those two head coaches were on the famed Washington coaching staff with McDaniel under Mike Shanahan back in the day.

Sullivan and McKay have plenty of information on McDaniel, and yet, they’re still interviewing for the job — it didn’t scare them away!

I’m not saying keeping McDaniel is the right decision in a vacuum or that it won’t affect the search at all. But acting like he’s some lead weight is just not based in reality.

The Dolphins Roster “Problem”

Another issue fans bring up is that a potential GM candidate won’t want to deal with the Dolphins’ salary cap situation and bad roster.

Miami won’t be a big spender in free agency this offseason, but through cuts and restructures, the Dolphins can find salary cap space to operate. The Dolphins’ situation isn’t ideal, sure, but there are worse ones out there.

Additionally, Miami will really only be up against it in 2026. If the team makes the appropriate cuts to players like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, the dead cap hits on the books become fairly manageable in 2027, especially with the salary cap increasing twice at that point.

Of course, we also have to consider the Tua Tagovailoa of it all. The team is expected to move on from him this offseason, with cutting him the most likely option.

His $99 million cap hit getting spread across two seasons isn’t ideal, per se, but from a new general manager’s perspective, it means they get to pick the next franchise QB.

Tua’s cap hit will make things a little tough in 2026, but the 2027 hit isn’t too bad, and frankly, it gives a prospective GM an excuse to wait out making a first-round QB selection, which is usually what starts the clock on their job.

Lastly, the Dolphins have a decent number of draft assets and solid young players. Miami will have five top 100 picks in this draft to pair with a young core of Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, Patrick Paul, Jordyn Brooks, and Aaron Brewer.

Does Miami’s roster and cap situation need work? Sure, but almost every team hiring a new GM in the history of the league could say that — it’s why they’re hiring a new GM.

There have been far worse roster and cap situations for new GMs to deal with than what Miami is looking at for next season.

Miami Will Have No Problem Attracting the Best Candidates

So, the Dolphins have an owner who’s easy to work for, has displayed patience, and is willing to spend the money. While the roster is ripe for a total overhaul, including the QB position, that will include five top 100 picks in the current draft.

You always have the location advantage, too. Miami is a beautiful place to live, and there are no state taxes in Florida. Plus, if you’re the one to turn this once-historic franchise around, there’s a good chance you’ll get a statue.

As someone who spent a lot of time around former GMs for my old job, some of them do think about that stuff.

Combine all of that with the fact that every NFL GM job is somewhat desirable because there are only 32 of them (only two openings this cycle!), and there’s really no reason to panic about the perception of Miami’s job.

