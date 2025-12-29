Ravens NFL Playoff Odds: Betting Market Favors Baltimore to Win AFC North in Week 18
The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season is still alive, as they beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns.
That sets up a winer-take-all matchup for the AFC North in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football.
Even though the Ravens are just 8-8 this season, they are actually favored by oddsmakers to win the AFC North. The opening odds for Week 18 have the Ravens as 3-point favorites on the road, and they are -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings to win this game.
So, the Ravens have an implied probability of 64.29 percent to win this game on the road and earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC.
Baltimore saw its odds to win the Super Bowl skyrocket on Sunday as well, as it jumped from +8000 to +2000 to win it all after Pittsburgh lost to Cleveland.
The Steelers beat the Ravens earlier this season, but now they have to do so again to remain atop the AFC North. At 9-7, the Steelers would fall into a tie record wise with Baltimore with a loss, and the Ravens would end up with a better division record, securing the top spot.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) is up in the air for this game, although these odds seem to suggest that he'll be able to play on Sunday night.
Baltimore started the season just 1-5, but it has found a way to get back in the mix for the playoffs over the last several weeks. If the Ravens win, they'll host a home playoff game on wild card weekend, a shocking turnaround after they needed to win out and get help just to make the playoffs ahead of Week 17.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
