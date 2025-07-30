Why Tagovailoa is Focusing on Process Over Performance
Through seven practices of the Miami Dolphins' 2025 training camp, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has failed to throw an interception.
However, the 2024 NFL passing leader told reporters Wednesday he isn't worried about interceptions, or lack thereof, in camp.
"I would say I’m not thinking too much about it if I throw an interception or if I don’t throw an interception," Tagovailoa said. "In camp, you just want to see how consistent you can be with the plays that you’re given, and a lot of the times it’s I’m just going to try to see what this is going to look like and what this is going to play like, and if you want to try to see if this fits in this window on a certain pass, you try to see it. We did that today on one of the first plays maybe of camp today.
"I’m not really basing it off of what the result is or isn’t for myself in this training camp. I have about two or three things max that I have for myself that I’m focusing on for each practice that I go out there. I can tell you two of the three things, I did not do really well today. So that’s what I’m saying, it’s not result-oriented because I know for myself what wanted to get done, and I wasn’t able to get that done today.”
Entering his sixth season, Tagovailoa has adjusted how he interprets his practice performance. It is more process-driven than performance.
"The biggest difference is how I would rate my practices based off of the result, that’s how I would gauge it," he said. "If I threw however many completions in comparison to an incompletion, or touchdowns to no interceptions, that’s how I would sort of gauge it. I never really had a way for myself in setting goals, it was just like, ‘I’ve got to do good.’ Well, everybody wants to do good.
"I figured out maybe within the past two or three years, kind of having a process, kind of having things to work on for yourself while staying on top of your other things, it helped me. That’s sort of my process now, and sometimes the practice may look good and everybody is like, ‘Yeah, you did this and did that,’ but nobody really knows. Only I know truly what that practice was like for myself, whether it was good or indifferent. And it could have looked bad, but I felt good about it.”
Real Snaps
The Dolphins are scheduled to participate in joint practices with the Chicago Bears on August 8 and with the Detroit Lions on August 13 and 14. While getting those practice reps would certainly be key, Tagovailoa told reporters he wanted to get some action in the preseason contests as well.
"I definitely would love to get some preseason snaps in. No doubt," he said. "It’s a new season. It’s a new year, got to get things tuned in with the guys again, all of that. I don’t think I’m better than anyone on this team or think I’m too cool to get reps during preseason games. I don’t mind that at all; I would love that.”
For the record, Tagovailoa has played in the preseason each of his three seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel, though his action last year consisted of one series against the Washington Commanders, during which he went 5-for-5 and threw a touchdown pass to River Cracraft.