Wilkins Missing Out on Dolphins Reunion
Be honest, you had been looking forward to Christian Wilkins' return to face his former team, the Miami Dolphins, this Sunday.
Unfortunately, that reunion won't happen, the result of the foot injury that has sidelined the now-Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle for the past month.
This is the week that Wilkins was eligible to come off IR after sitting out four games, but he hasn't been designated to return and his pending return isn't even a topic around the Raiders these days.
Wilkins underwent surgery last month after sustaining a Jones fracture, and it's anybody's guess when he'll be back in the Raiders lineup — if he's back at all this season. Las Vegas radio talk show J.T. the Brick referred to Wilkins' injury on social media earlier this week as "season ending."
And given that the Raiders are 2-7 and they signed Wilkins to a four-year, $112 million contract in the offseason, they likely won't be in a hurry to bring him back barring an unexpected turnaround to their season.
Before he was injured in a Week 5 loss against the Denver Broncos, Wilkins had 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits.
He was signed to build a dynamic duo on the defensive line alongside pass rusher extraordinaire Maxx Crosby, but the Raiders' defensive stats actually aren't much different since Wilkins has been out of the lineup.
Wilkins already has missed more games (4) this season than he did during his five seasons in Miami combined after he arrived as the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
HOW THE DOLPHINS HAVE DONE WITHOUT WILKINS
The Dolphins defense no doubt has missed Wilkins, especially the Wilkins of 2023 who set a career high in sacks while playing a ton of snaps on the interior of the defensive line next to Zach Sieler.
The effects of his departure have been somewhat softened by the remarkable performance of Calais Campbell, though he can't play as many snaps as Wilkins as a 38-year-old defensive lineman.
While there are other factors at play besides Wilkins' absence, no doubt, the Dolphins' defensive numbers haven't been as good in 2024. The team is average 4.4 yards per rushing attempt compared to 3.8 last season, and the team has gone from average more than three sacks per game (for a team-record 56) in 2023 to having 13 sacks in the first nine games this season.
The Dolphins also have missed Wilkins' leadership, no doubt, though Campbell has brought plenty of that, too, though in a much quieter way.
We probably can imagine that Wilkins would have had something in store for his return to Hard Rock Stadium had he been able to play, though that won't happen.
The Dolphins aren't scheduled to face the Raiders next season, unless the two teams wind up finishing in the same spot in their division, with Miami playing host to their one AFC West opponent in 2025.
But with Las Vegas apparently headed for fourth place in the AFC West, that means Wilkins' return to Hard Rock Stadium wouldn't happen unless Miami sunk to last place in the AFC East.
In 2026, the Dolphins will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — unless the game winds up being played overseas.