Will Beckham Be Back in the NFL in 2025?
Could short-time Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be back in the NFL in 2025?
Even more specifically, could he be back with the team that drafted him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL draft, the New York Giants?
Read into it what you will, but Beckham recently posted on social media a picture featuring him and his son, Zydn, in front of MetLife Stadium.
The caption read, "Man, [your] daddy did some [crazy] s--- here. We changed the game [and] inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do."
At Fanatics Fest, a fan told Beckham that he should "go back to the Giants."
"I got you," Beckham said.
Beckham has been without a team since the Dolphins released him last December when he had only nine catches for 55 yards in nine games after starting the season on PUP following offseason knee surgery.
In May, Beckham discussed his regret of leaving the Giants on "Beckham and Friends Live" during the UEFA Champions League Final broadcast.
"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," he said. " ... This was an organization I got drafted to, they believed in me, so if the Giants would've won a Super Bowl I would be happy, but deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the L.A. Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that."
Notable 'Yes' Vote
Second-year Giants wide receiver and fellow LSU Tigers alum, Malik Nabers was quick to reply to the post. He was favorable to a potential Beckham return, writing, "We still got work to do."
Nabers' opinion could carry some weight in East Rutherford, as he is arguably the team's most valuable commodity at this point. As a rookie last season, Nabers' 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, amidst shaky quarterback play, have put him in the upper echelon of NFL wide receivers.
Other Fits
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote that other potential fits for the 32-year-old include the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. He wrote that the Bengals could use the competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot and they have exhibited the willingness to take affordable options.
Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is a Tigers alum, too.
As for the Jets, Benjamin wrote that help behind Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds is the reason for a potential play for Beckham. The Steelers need additional weaponry after signing D.K. Metcalf, and Beckham was reportedly on Aaron Rodgers' radar back in Green Bay, Benjamin wrote.
Even Split
Head coach Mike McDaniel said last December the split was "best for both parties."
"He had a tough start in terms of having to rehab his way into the season, and then just looking at it as simple as, all right, what's the best for both him and the team moving forward and we just thought it was a good time to go that direction," McDaniel said. "That was the motivation behind it, that's all."
Whereas the Dolphins decided to keep Calais Campbell at the NFL trade deadline because they felt he would be valuable down the stretch, Beckham's little impact likely contributed to the feeling they wouldn't lose much by accommodating his wish to be released.
Beckham had just nine catches for 55 yards in nine appearances for the Dolphins. He has not played a full season since 2019.