Will Seattle's 12th Man Be A Big Deal For Miami?
To say Seattle fans are passionate about their team is an understatement. After all, the Seahawks fans are called "The 12th Man." The fan response is so legendary that Seattle team ownership retired the No. 12 in 1984 in honor of the raucous fans.
The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full dealing with the volume of the stadium crowd Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field when they play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM EST.
Teams have to alter their methods of communication and often resort to silent counts due to the noise.
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who used to play for the New Orleans Saints, has plenty of experience playing in Seattle. He remembers playing against the 2013 Super Bowl team in the second round of the playoffs.
"For sure, we're going silent. You have to. You have to, going silent, so working out those mechanisms with Skylar [Thompson], with 'AB' [Aaron Brewer], first time doing it," Armstead said. "But it's been good this week."
Defensive tackle Calais Campbell is used to playing in Seattle. He played there often during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.
"It's one of the loudest stadiums in football — it might be the loudest stadium, but it's football. The best way to quiet it down is make plays. It's an emotional game. If they start making plays, the crowd gets more into it," Campbell said. "When we start making plays, they get out of it. So we got to make some plays and quiet the crowd early. But it's a very loud stadium, and I've played there quite a bit — I always loved playing there."
Running back De'Von Achane attended Texas A&M University (TAMU), the home of the original "12th Man." He said TAMU's home field, Kyle Field, is the loudest stadium he has ever played in. However, he is not worried about the crowd. Actually, he embraces the noise.
"I think some stuff like the center snapping on his own, some stuff of that nature, but I feel like it's loud everywhere we go," Achane said. "I feel like when it's loud for me, I feel like it's motivation. It hypes me. I like playing in loud, crowded places."
One element the Dolphins will not have to contend with is the weather. Seattle is known for its cold and rainy days. The forecast for Sunday in Seattle is a high of 69 degrees with a low of 57 degrees. There is only a ten percent chance of rain.
Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said playing on a dry, warm day definitely beats the alternative.
"Not really a thing there. Hopefully, the weather is not — the rain is always an issue," Crossman said. "Getting them early in the year, the weather in terms of cold shouldn't be an issue either."