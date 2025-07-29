Willie Gay Jr. is Clocked In After 2024 Struggles
Miami Dolphins linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is looking to find his place among a front seven that is revamped in 2025.
The two-time Super Bowl champion has had a strong first training camp in South Florida -- and he told reporters on Monday that it comes down to "doing your job." He told reporters Monday that after things didn't go his way in New Orleans last season ( like participating on just 27 percent of defense's snaps), he mentally checked out.
"It’s just part of the game. I don’t know. Sometimes things don’t go your way as a person, not even just about football, and you kind of just clock out," he said. "I had to grow up a little bit and tell myself, man. It might not just be your time yet. Just humble yourself, embrace the role that you are in. I will say, I’m going to give you a little personal information, like probably Week 11, I kind of clocked out because I was like, ‘Bro, I’m playing 10 snaps a game.’ I was just like forget it, we probably won’t – it was just negative honestly, I’ll give you that.
"Me and God, we talked about it like always. I learned that to honor him and this game the way I give back is to be grateful in what I do have. And then I feel like he’ll bless me with more after that, but first he wants to see me be grateful in the role that I am in. That’s kind of all it was., just trying to be the guy when it wasn’t my time yet.”
So far this training camp, Gay looks to be clocked in. He said that it isn't special -- it's about "doing your job."
"You learn the playbook, you do what the coaches ask of you to do," Gay said. "You do your job man, you’re going to make a lot of plays. That’s just this game in general. That’s all I’ve been doing, trying to do the best of my ability, so that’s all.”
Rave Reviews from Teammates
Gay's performance so far in training camp, which included another strong day Tuesday, hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates.
"I mean, we've seen him making plays," Bradley Chubb said after practice Tuesday. "Today, he seemed to have a really good day. Yeah, he's all over the place, man. He flies around. He's a Super Bowl champ. So I always tell him, man, we need that Super Bowl DNA. Whatever bits and crowns you got for us, man, we need it."
Added fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson Jr.: "Yeah, he just brings great energy. His aura is crazy, as a young guy I say these days. Yeah, I've known Willie for about five years now just going back and just having respect for each other being in the AFC when he was at Kansas City, I was at Buffalo. But Willie is a hell of a guy. And he not only brings on the field, he brings off the field."
A Key Player
Last season, linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a big contributor in the second level, starting every game and racking up 143 total tackles. No other defensive player played more in 2024, and 2025 looks to be no different for Brooks.
Gay made it clear that there is little doubt as to who will be leading the linebacker room.
"It’s nothing Jordyn can’t do," said Gay. "I feel like he’s versatile like I was just talking about with the ‘LBs.’ He’s continued to lead the room. He’s going on Year 2 here, and I feel like he’s doing a great job. Last year and going into this year with the growth that he’s had, me as a new guy, I’m looking at him like, ‘What do you need me to do?’ What do I need to do to be on that level, be on that next level, take it to the next level where I can help the team as a defense. He’s been doing a great job.”
More Talk About the Front Seven
Perhaps no group has the potential to rebound more in 2025 than the front seven. The return of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, along with the addition of first-round draft pick Kenneth Grant, lend confidence to that notion.
But for Gay, it is all the pieces that have him feeling Miami is the right place to be.
"I’m new here. Just seeing what I’m coming into with the front guys, the linebackers that Miami already had, man, I’m blessed to be here," he said. "And the potential man, woah, I don’t see nobody in the league that’s as good as this group, honestly. Especially the linebacker room, but we can talk about that another day. The whole front man, it’s going to be a special season.”