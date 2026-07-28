Breaking Down the Good and Bad Dolphins Injury News

The start of training camp always provides some answers to injury questions lingering from the spring, and those answers pretty much all were positive for the Miami Dolphins this year.

Before he answered a question in his press conference on the day veterans reported for training camp, new head coach Jeff Hafley told the assembled media he had some good news: Every player passed his conditioning test.

This will mean that the Dolphins will have available for their first practice of training camp Wednesday all their players except the three who were placed on NFI or PUP last week — rookie wide receiver Chris Bell, and veteran cornerbacks Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr.

Hafley even had a positive update regarding Bell, though the news wasn't as good regarding Duck and Baker.

CHRIS BELL UPDATE

Bell was placed on the Non-Football Injury list last week because he's recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last November while playing for Louisville and he spent the offseason program rehabbing on the side while the team practiced.

The knee injury was the biggest reason the Dolphins were able to land him with their third of three third-round picks, and his timetable was one of the clear topics heading into camp.

While he didn't offer specifics, Hafley's update on Bell nonetheless was encouraging.

"I think he's in a really good place right now, and we'll see," Hafley said. "But I don't think it's like way off in the distance. I am excited where he's at. I can get a smirk on my face and have some optimism there. He's worked really hard. Our training staff have done a great job with him. I think he's had a great summer, and he's in a good spot. You're gonna see him run around out there. Did the conditioning test today with the team, so we'll see where it goes. As much as there's optimism and I get excited about where he's at, I think we also have to be careful, so we'll continue to work through

it."

As a reminder, all players on NFI or PUP can come off the list once they get clearance to practice. If they're still on NFI or PUP when teams have to get down to the 53-player limit, they either can be put on the active roster, put on Reserve/NFI or PUP and be sidelined for four games, or just waived or released (the latter clearly not being in play with Bell).

THE CORNERBACK CONCERNS

The outlook wasn't nearly as positive for Duck or Baker, and that's bad news for two players far less than guaranteed a roster spot in the first place.

Duck is still recovering from the torn ACL he sustained during the Week 8 victory against the Atlanta Falcons last season, while Baker is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Neither of them practiced during the spring.

In comparing their status to that of Bell, Hafley said, "They'll be further off down the road at some point this season. I see them coming back."

That sentence seems to suggest both players very well might start the regular on Reserve/PUP and then Hafley and the Dolphins will assess how they fit in once they're healthy enough to return.

Again, there are no guarantees either will be on the 53-man roster at any point in 2026 given the large number of cornerback of similar pedigree on the roster.

As it stands right now, Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. appear to be the three surest things, followed by the group that would include Ethan Bonner, newcomers Marco Wilson and Alex Austin, A.J. Green III and Ethan Robinson.

FRONT-LINE PLAYERS READY TO GO

The good news shared by Hafley included the all clear for key players like De'Von Achane and Austin Jackson, as well as newcomers Jamaree Salyer and Robert Beal Jr., all of whom missed some or all of the spring practices open to the media.

There's no need to discuss the importance of Achane to the Dolphins, but the presence of Jackson also will be big for an offensive line with four former first- or second-round picks sandwiched around second-team All-Pro selection Aaron Brewer.

Achane didn't practice in the spring after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, while Jackson was dealing with the remnants of the foot injury that caused him to miss 11 games last season.