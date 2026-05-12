Breaking Down the Surprise Roster Move

The Miami Dolphins made another roster move Tuesday, and this one came as a bit of a surprise.

Running back Le'Veon Moss, one of the team's most heralded undrafted rookie free agent acquisitions, was placed on the reserve/retired list.

The Dolphins will retain his rights should Moss ever decide to try playing again.

Moss went undrafted in the 2026 draft in large part because of the knee injury he sustained during the 2024 season. While he returned in 2025, he again missed time with an ankle injury, though he did manage to tie for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns.

NFL.com had projected him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick before the draft, and the Dolphins getting him as a UDFA was part of the season their rookie free agent class was deemed one of the best in the NFL.

Interestingly, new running backs coach Ladell Betts was asked about Moss when the Dolphins assistant coaches met with the media early Tuesday afternoon and didn't mention any potential issue with him.

THE RUNNING BACK SITUATION

Like most positions on the roster, there are opportunities at running back heading into the OTAs.

De'Von Achane is the unquestioned starter, though even his status is a bit up in the air because of his contract situation, which has become a bit more complicated after the New York Jets signed fellow running back Breece Hall to an extension and with Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson both in line for their extension as well.

Behind Achane are recent draft picks Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, and while the two of them flashed potential at times during the 2025 season, neither should be considered a lock to make the 53-man roster.

The other running backs on the roster are former New York Jets draft pick Donovan Edwards and Anthony Hankerson, who like Moss joined the Dolphins after the draft as a rookie free agent.

The move with Moss leaves the Dolphins again with 90 players on their offseason roster, but they still have an opening because of the roster exemption they have for International Player Pathway Program tight end Seydou Traore, their fifth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

Rookie free agents retiring during the offseason program or training camp is not totally uncommon around the NFL, and it happened Monday when wide receiver Squirrel White did just that, only a few years after signing with the Chicago Bears.