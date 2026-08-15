Breaking Down Willis' Dazzling Dolphins Preseason Debut

New Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis entered the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders as one of the most intriguing players to watch.

There was a question about how much he would play, but all that was needed was one drive from Willis for head coach Jeff Hafley to decide to call it a day for Willis and a majority of the starters. Nothing was particularly flashy, but Willis was under center for a long, productive opening 91-yard drive that drained over seven minutes of clock and ended in a touchdown.

Willis finished 4-for-5 for 43 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 102.5 passer rating. His only incompletion came from Caleb Douglas failing to keep both feet in bounds on a play where he was wide open. Douglas shortly made up for it with what will likely go down as the top catch of the preseason when it’s all said and done, making a one-handed snag while drawing a pass interference penalty.

Compared to previous Dolphins quarterbacks in their preseason debuts, Tua Tagovailoa made his preseason debut a year after he was drafted because of the 2020 COVID riddled season. Tagovailoa went 8-for-11 for 99 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, and a 62.3 passer rating against the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Ryan Tannehill in his preseason debut went 14-for-21 for 167 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a 106.6 passer rating against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2012 preseason opener.

Although it was not a huge sample size compared to the other two, a few things translated with what was being seen during training camp, along with a notable positive.

The Malik-to-Malik Connection Was Seen Often

Multiple highlights were posted by the Dolphins’ social media showcasing Willis completing passes for big gains to Malik Washington. Although there was nothing of that magnitude in this game, the chemistry between the two was showcased.

Willis completed three of his four passes to Washington that went for a total of 15 yards. One of those passes moved the chains, and none of those plays had Washington catching passes behind the line of scrimmage. Seeing Washington haul in three catches in one drive is an encouraging sign for Washington, who has been praised by the coaching staff for his work ethic and his performance so far at camp.

The duo labeled MW2 put the work in before the season was even under way. Seeing these two continue to showcase their connection on the field is a hopeful sign for the Dolphins offense.

Willis’ mobility adds an extra layer to the offense

In both of his scrambles, Willis gained 9 yards. Most notably on the second attempt, he drew a horse collar penalty on Washington linebacker Byron Cowart that set Miami up with first-and-goal at the Washington 2.

Knowing that if a play is covered well on the back end or if the pocket breaks down, having someone at the helm who has the capability to take off and gain positive yards with their feet can give extra confidence to the offense, especially if it keeps drives alive.

With the starters in, the run game was strong, powered by the offensive line and De’Von Achane. Now adding the mobility of Willis to the equation has to be something offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is excited about.

Willis’ performance compared to a familiar face

Former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also made his preseason debut for his new team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Tagovailoa finished the game 3-for-5 for 22 yards and a near fumble (after he dropped a shotgun snap) with a 70.4 passer rating in two drives leading to two punts that mustered only one first down.

All three passes completed to tight end Kyle Pitts, a position he has shown to target a lot throughout his career.

In short, it wasn't the kind of effort Atlanta fans were hoping for as Tagovailoa battles incumbent Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. Penix remains sidelined as he recovers from a 2025 knee injury but is expected back at some point in the preseason.