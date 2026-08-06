When head coach Jeff Hafley made it known that, post-draft, the Dolphins will have good receivers for quarterback Malik Willis to throw to, a name that had begun to slip people's minds was Malik Washington.

Many new faces were added via the draft and free agency, and Washington's prior role in the offense led people to believe he's only limited to being a gadget wide receiver. Knowing that Washington does not possess game-breaking speed or have a big body frame, it can be typical to overlook him given the Dolphins have made an emphasis on size with this new regime.

However, Washington has stood out as the best wide receiver so far in practices and is showing to have a building chemistry with Malik Willis. Explosive plays are being made, and it's not only screen passes or WR reverses.

a MW2 special 😎 pic.twitter.com/H4EbUUMKF2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2026

Obviously, he has to show the ability in games, but Washington has made it known that he's embracing the challenge and is working hard to become a complete wide receiver.

Washington has the skill set to flourish

Outside of the kick returns and catches behind the line of scrimmage that Washington made plays out of, he also has shown fine traits as a wide receiver.

One of them is having very reliable and strong hands. Throughout his career, according to Pro Football Reference, he has only recorded a total of three drops out of 101 targets thrown his way.

That is a very impressive stat. Although his game has been predicated on the short game, it's not as if every single pass he's caught has been a screen pass.

Washington has also showcased finding weak spots in zone defenses and having awareness to complete a play. A perfect example is his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last season where he found himself in the back of the end zone and made a great catch with a smart adjustment to keep the ball secured away from the defense.

Tua rifles a TD to Malik Washington



92 yard on the TD drive



pic.twitter.com/Iuatwif4dR — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 9, 2025

Washington also can absorb contact and make plays happen after the catch. That is a big reason Miami has looked to give him the ball in space when the opportunity is there.

Taking The Next Step In Evolving

Washington made it known that he wants to take a step forward in his route running ability. The work is being put in to get better in that specific department, and it is being noticed by the coaching staff.

"What he's [Washington's] done in OTAs and now through the offseason program when he was on his own to carrying it into practice is his footwork and how he’s getting in and out of breaks, it’s really clean right now," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said to the media after practice Tuesday. "You could tell he's really, really bought in to how we want to get to break points, how we want to release, and he's as good as he's looked since I've been here at that part of his game."

Although it's not the largest sample size, Washington has had instances where he has beat man coverage with his footwork and route running technique.

Absurd anticipation and a great catch from Malik Washington pic.twitter.com/I5x1LGYKHQ — Jake (@FinsCentral) December 23, 2024

This was a very tough catch and adjustment that Washington made in his rookie year. The fact that it's being noted that he's showing improvement is very encouraging. Head coach Jeff Hafley also heaped praise on Washington when asked what has impressed him so far.

"Just his overall route running," Hafley said to reporters on Tuesday. "I think a lot of people might think of him as a bubble guy, a catch and run guy, a quick screen guy, a get him the ball on a hitch and let him run. Just him at the top of the routes and I think him really trying to master the route tree and the techniques that are being asked to do, and just his overall consistency of how he approaches every day."

Given the uncertainty on Chris Bell's status coupled with no standout wide receivers, Washington has a golden opportunity to become a trusted wide receiver in multiple aspects of the offense.