Willis (Yes) Headlines 10 Players to Watch in 2026 Dolphins Preseason Opener
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The Miami Dolphins will open their preseason schedule against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Friday night in new head coach Jeff Hafley's first game, and as always the final score won't be nearly as significant as the individual performances we'll witness.
While Hafley hasn't said definitively his starters will play in the game, the feeling remains that anybody not dealing with some sort of an injury likely will some see action against the Commanders, even if it's only a matter of single-digit snaps.
Those who will get extensive action either will be trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2026 team or at the very least get a bigger role on offense or defense.
With that in mind, here is our list of 10 players to watch in that preseason opener against the Commanders:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB MALIK WILLIS
Yes, we have to start with Malik Willis, who we strongly suspect will get a series or two depending on how many plays that first drive lasts. Willis has looked the part during training camp, even if the results haven't always been there for the first-team offense. This will be simply another step toward getting Willis ready for his all-important first season as a full-time starter.
QB QUINN EWERS
While Willis has been solid in camp, Ewers quite frankly has had a disappointing summer. And Hafley and the Dolphins would feel a whole lot better about their backup quarterback situation with a strong outing here. If Ewers struggled, we might be looking sooner rather than later at the Dolphins starting to consider other backup options.
WR CALEB DOUGLAS
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Douglas' performances in training camp and the next step is carrying that kind of work into preseason games. Douglas already looks like the lead wide receiver in a questionable group, and another good outing here would make his stock soar even more.
WR TUTU ATWELL
If Douglas has stood out at wide receiver, it's partly because the rest of the group has been pretty nondescript or even disappointing. In his homecoming, the former Miami high school star has yet to make much of an impact, to the point where his spot on the 53-man roster shouldn't be taken for granted at this time. Atwell can change pretty quickly with a strong preseason outing.
G JONAH SAVAIINAEA
It would be tempting to go with the easy choice here of first-round pick Kadyn Proctor, but the biggest question mark on the starting offensive line isn't Proctor, it's Savaiinaea. His teammates have sung his praises consistently since the start of training camp, but now it's time to show the desired improvement in game settings.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
DT KENNETH GRANT
Yes, this is where we've got to start on defense because the Dolphins need their 2025 first-round pick to step up in his second season, and Zach Sieler's injury absence makes that even more important. Grant hasn't really stood out so far in training camp; this would be a good time to start making that happen.
EDGE CHOP ROBINSON
Robinson has been borderline dominant throughout training camp and by all accounts had another strong showing in the joint practice in Virginia, and a good preseason opener could be the final step in setting the stage for a breakout season.
LB JACOB RODRIGUEZ
Our second rookie draft pick on this list, Rodriguez really has come on since the early days of training camp, showing the same knack for being around the ball he showed during his days at Texas Tech. Preseason games is the next step.
S MICHAEL TAAFFE
While he came up with a great play toward the end of the joint practice, Taaffe has had a pretty low-key training camp, but he has a chance to play himself into a bigger role with the injuries to fellow safeties Dante Trader Jr. and Lonnie Johnson Jr.
S ZAYNE ANDERSON
While he was listed first on the depth chart and appears to have the inside track on a starting job at safety, Anderson's career resume is as a special-teamer and reports indicate the safety play was less than ideal in the joint practice Wednesday. Anderson needs to be trending up over the couple of weeks if he wants to cement that starting job instead of the Dolphins scouring the waiver wire for another safety option.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL