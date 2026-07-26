Dolphins 2026 Camp LB Preview: Rookies Bolster Already Solid Group

The Miami Dolphins are inching ever closer to the start of another training camp, one that's filled with mystery and intrigue as the result of the most complete overhaul the franchise has seen in many years.

The Dolphins will head into this training camp with a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan), new head coach (Jeff Hafley) and new quarterback (Malik Willis) since 2008 — though we could put an asterisk on 2019 when the Dolphins had Brian Flores as a first-year head coach, Ryan Fitzpatrick as a new quarterback and Chris Grier returning as GM but with more authority after the departure of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Regardless, it's a brand new day for the Miami Dolphins, and after the first steps of the offseason comes the real leadup to the 2026 regular season with training camp.

With a roster overloaded with young or unproven players, this should be one of the more interesting training camps in a while and we'll be previewing it with a series of position previews.

We continue with the linebackers.

Linebacker Position Breakdown

On the roster: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Ronnie Harrison Jr., Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, Jackson Woodard

2025 stats:

Brooks: 17 games, 17 starts, 183 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Dodson: 16 games, 16 starts, 129 tackles, 5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Gay: 17 games, 2 starts, 20 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss



Projected depth chart: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis

Offseason moves: Re-signed Willie Gay Jr. as an unrestricted free agent ... signed Ronnie Harrison as a UFA ... selected Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft ... selected Kyle Louis in the fourth round of the 2026 draft ... signed Jordyn Brooks to a three-year contract extension

Training camp QBs one year ago (players were listed as outside linebackers): Jordyn Brooks, Channing Tindall, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., K.J. Britt, Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante

Position better or worse than at the end of the 2025 season: Since everybody is back from last season and the Dolphins supplemented the group with the additions of Rodriguez and Louis (not to mention fourth-round pick Trey Moore, who will play edge and linebacker), there's no other way than to see this group as having upgraded.

THE THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS AT EDGE DEFENDER

1. How much of an immediate impact will the rookies be able to have?

This is a tough question and the only thing that could get in the way of Rodriguez and Louis playing significant roles in 2026 is the presence of the returning starters, Brooks and Dodson. That combination of holdovers and rookies has made this the deepest position on the roster. There should be a lot of optimism as to what kind of NFL players Rodriguez and Louis will become, maybe even sooner rather than later, though it could be that their production is a bit limited in 2026 simply for lack of opportunities like those that exist at other positions.

2. What can Jordyn Brooks possibly do for an encore?

Brooks' performance in 2026 was right out of the Zach Thomas playbook, which is why the Dolphins rewarded him with an extension before he hit his contract year — that and the great example he sets for the younger players both on and off the field. But expecting him to match or even come close to 183 tackles this season might be a bit of a stretch. What the Dolphins need for Brooks to do is again serve as the clear anchor of a defense that hopefully will be better from the start this time.

3. Will the Dolphins actually use Willie Gay Jr. this time?

Based on what we saw last summer, there was every reason to expect big things from Gay in the 2025 season, but he then flat-out disappeared and it was easy to forget his prime days with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was a major contributor to that defense. With the defense shifting to more three-linebacker utilization, Gay should be given every opportunity to play a much bigger role once this regular season arrives.