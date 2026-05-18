Dolphins Open OTAs: 10 Players to Watch

The Miami Dolphins began the third and final phase of the offseason program Monday, and those include the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with the mandatory minicamp sandwiched within those four weeks.

With the Dolphins having a new coach with Jeff Hafley, the OTAs will be even more about teaching and learning as opposed to evaluating the 91 players on the offseason roster.

But the OTAs also provide a good gauge to see where certain players are in terms of physical condition, particularly those coming off injuries, as well as how they might be used and where they fit on offense or defense.

Here are 10 players to watch over the next four weeks.

10 Players to Watch During Dolphins OTAs

1. QB Malik Willis

Yeah, a lot of the 2026 season is going to be about Malik Willis and what he can show the Dolphins in terms of being a long-term answer.

The one free agent acquisition of note for the Dolphins this offseason, Willis has done and said the right things since arriving in Miami, including reports that he's organizing throwing sessions outside of practice settings.

The OTAs will be another opportunity for him to continue the lead-up to the regular season.

2. G Kadyn Proctor

As indicated by GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, Proctor will begin the OTAs working at left guard, but it won't be until training camp that he'll be more scrutinized for how comfortable he looks at a position that's foreign to him.

For now, it will be about how Proctor looks and how well he can move.

3. G Jonah Savaiinaea

The other big development for now along the offensive line involves the Dolphins moving Jonah Savaiinaea from left guard back to the right side where he played at the University of Arizona.

The hope is the move can help Savaiinaea rebound from what was a difficult rookie season. The OTAs will be important for Savaiinaea to regain a comfort level that was missing in 2025.

4. DT Kenneth Grant

The 2025 first-round pick showed flashes as a rookie, but not enough to feel totally comfortable he's going to become an impact player in the NFL.

The biggest goal for Grant this offseason just might be to get a bit leaner so he can lean (pun intended) more on his athleticism.

5. WR Caleb Douglas

Of all 13 of the Dolphins draft picks, Douglas probably is the one who'll be under the most scrutiny leading up to the regular season because he was selected much earlier than what most draft analysts had projected.

Douglas not only can prove the skeptics wrong, he's got a real opportunity to earn a starting job on a Dolphins wide receiver corps now without Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

6. CB JuJu Brents

The Dolphins might have a free-for-all at the cornerback position opposite Chris Johnson, and it just might be Brents who should be considered the favorite to land that starting job.

Talent never has been an issue for Brents, but rather the inability to stay healthy. And now Brents is coming off a November foot injury that cut short his 2025 season. How much work he'll do over the next four weeks will be something to watch and it could set the tone for what expectations for him should be in 2026.

7. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Dolphins have loaded up on wide receivers this offseason with two UFAs followed by three draft picks, so it's easy to get lost in the shuffle if you're someone like Marshall.

But Marshall once upon a time was a second-round pick and he's got an intriguing combination of size and athleticism that makes him a wild card for the offense. But Marshall needs to impress every step of the way, starting with OTAs.

8. EDGE Mason Reiger

Among the undrafted rookie free agents on the roster, Reiger might stand a better chance of earning a spot on the final 53 than any other.

The OTAs will be a great opportunity for him to show he belongs.

9. LB Jordyn Brooks, C Aaron Brewer

We're lumping Brooks and Brewer because their situation is similar in that both are looking for a contract extension and may or may not decide to practice or even attend.

Let's remember that OTAs are voluntary, even though players almost always attend. But players looking for new deals often will be on hand but simply not practicing.

10. RB Jaylen Wright

Wright caused a bit of a sensation last offseason with social media posts showing a really sculpted physique, but that didn't translate into the kind of second season fans had expected or hoped for.

Heading into his third season, Wright has arrived at a bit of a crossroads and there's a big opportunity available to become the undisputed No. 2 running back behind De'Von Achane. It starts in OTAs for Wright and his competition, Ollie Gordon II.