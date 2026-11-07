Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II Set to Pay the Price for Taunting Penalty

Ollie Gordon II is going to have to pay a price for his taunting penalty in Week 8.

The Miami Dolphins running back was fined $17,911 by the NFL for taunting of his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter of the team's 24-19 loss against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

The penalty, which came at the end of a 5-yard run after Gordon got up and started yapping at Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane, turned a third-and-5 into a third-and-20. The Dolphins couldn't convert, had to punt and the Patriots drove to score what became the game-winning touchdown that gave them a 17-13 lead.

"Honestly, it was one of those things where I took it too far," Gordon told reporters this week, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "Just got to be quiet and take it back to the huddle. That's one of the things I got to get better at, instead of dragging it on too long and talking to the other team.

"It's really just knowing when to do it, when not to. Be smart about it, not do it for too long, to be smart with it and not do it every play, like play after play. More like, tone it down some, get back to the huddle. If it is for a little bit, do it quick, get back to the huddle. Nothing too crazy."

This actually was the second time this year that Gordon was fined for taunting because it also happened in the preseason when he was fined $5,962.

Gordon is an emotional player with a big personality, but he's obviously got to be smarter than costing the Dolphins 15 yards because he can't control himself.

He's got the option of appealing the fine, though it might be difficult to get it rescinded since he was flagged on the play.

That should serve as punishment enough.

Some fans suggested benching him for a quarter against Detroit as a way of teaching him a lesson, but we'd question the wisdom of hurting the team that way, particularly since both of his backups (Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen) were listed as questionable for the Lions because of quad issues.

Gordon is the second Dolphins player fined during the 2026 regular season after rookie cornerback Chris Johnson.

The first-round pick was fined the same $17,911 amount for a hip drop tackle against Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener, but he wasn't flagged on the play, he appealed the fine, and it was rescinded.