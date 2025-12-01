Dolphins-Saints Week 13: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought 21-17 victory against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important plays of the game (and there were a lot from which to choose):

1) MINKAH'S MAGIC MOMENT

This is a no-brainer. And it wasn't just that Minkah Fitzpatrick was all over Chris Olave on the two-point conversion attempt that could have tied the score, but his run back to the end zone for two points became huge after New Orleans recovered its onside kick. This was just brilliant man-to-man coverage across the field by Fitzpatrick, who cut under Olave to pick off rookie Tyler Shough.

2) THE FOURTH-DOWN STOP

The whole final sequence played pretty strangely after Shough had a 9-yard completion to running back Devin Neal over the middle that initially was ruled a first down. Shough went deep to Olave from the Miami 35 on second-and-1, then was rushed into an incompleton third-and-1 to set up a game-deciding fourth-and-1 sneak that the Dolphins completely stuffed up the middle, with Jordan Phillips clogging the middle and Chop Robinson then bringing the quarterback down from the left end position.

3) THE DOUGLAS INTERCEPTION

The significance of this takeaway really grew based on the outcome because this because a six-point turnaround, with the Dolphins able to go up 16-0 at halftime instead of 13-3. Credit Douglas' experience for reading the rookie quarterback's eyes and jumping the route on a play intended for Olave.

4) THE ACHANE TOUCHDOWN

The Dolphins' only touchdown of the game gave them a lead they never would relinquish and it was the result of some nick blocking on the right side of the offensive line plus a quick inside juke by De'Von Achane against cornerback Alontae Taylor that left Taylor looking lost.

5) THE FITZPATRICK SACK-STRIP

After New Orleans went three-and-out on each of its first three possessions, the Saints looked to be on the move after getting into Dolphins territory, but Fitzpatrick changed all that with his first career sack where he also forced a fumble that Zach Sieler recovered. The Dolphins gave the ball back on the very next play when Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted, but the pick came in the end zone and New Orleans had to start again on offense at its own 20-yard line and would remain scoreless the rest of the first half.

