Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Willis, Arch Manning, Rookies, and More

Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI rookie minicamp weekend mailbag:

Miami Dolphins From Lu_FromDade:

When can we expect the drafted rookies to sign their deals?

Hey Lu, thanks for starting me off with a simple one. We’re looking at a situation similar to 2024 when not one Dolphins pick was signed until June. Because they have only around $2 million in cap with a nice chunk coming after the Bradley Chubb release hits the books, don’t look for anything to happen until then. But because everything is slotted these days with the new CBA, it’s going to happen rapid-fire once June 2 arrives. In 2024, for example, Chop Robinson was the last draft pick to sign and that happened on June 13.

From rjgrosso:

You probably have little to go on, but do you think the rook Coleman could leap over M. Washington — figuratively speaking of course?

Hey Richard, as you said, I haven’t seen nearly enough to make that determination but it absolutely could happen. Here’s the thing, though: I’d caution against counting out Malik Washington, who’s a very smart and tough player. Now, he’s just not as fast or twitchy as Coleman, and that’s the decision the Dolphins will face.

From BBQ:

Two for you: Louis, Rodriguez and Brooks need to be on the field at all times IMO. Gay is great depth and seemingly OK with that role. I don’t see Dodson making the 53 (wasn’t he available for us cheap because he was mad Seattle wasn’t starting him?). Question 1 is, does Dodson have any trade value? And we’re desperate at safety. Looking at UFA secondary help, at salary expected under $2.5 AAV, the only person I can see that could be a difference maker if healthy would be Jeff Okudah moving to safety. Always been a great tackler, bigger guy. I know it’s not Madden, but is that a name you’ve heard or considered for help at safety? Along those lines, I’d take Kenny Moore at nickel at vet minimum any day if it’s possible.

Hey Brandon, I’ll start with the easy one, I’d forget about the idea of getting Kenny Moore at the veteran minimum. Not happening. Next, how do we know that Gay is OK with that role? Furthermore, does it matter if he’s not OK? The Dolphins got Dodson on waivers because Seattle wasn’t thrilled about his coverage ability and, while he did have a solid 2025 season, I’m not sure there’s much trade value there. And if you line up Rodriguez and Louis with Brooks on a regular basis, your front four better do an amazing job at stopping the run because this becomes a vulnerable situation. Lastly, I haven’t heard anyone suggest the idea of Jeff Okudah as a safety.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:

Tua had some increasingly obvious limits. What do you consider are likely to be Willis' limits?

Hey PBMA, Willis’ limits aren’t so much athletic or physical as they are technical. That was the book on him coming out of Liberty, that the mechanics could use some work. And then he has to show good decision-making on a steady basis, something that six starts in four seasons just hasn’t happened yet.

From John K:

If this was asked previously, I apologize, but do you buy the take that JE Sullivan “panicked” when selecting Caleb Douglas? I personally think he has a more positive evaluation of Douglas than the media and the public.

Hey John, I’m selling, selling and selling. It’s pretty simple and it’s exactly what you said, Caleb Douglas was a “reach” because media analysts decided he was a reach. But to Sullivan, he absolutely wasn’t. And we’ll find out in time who was right.

From They Call Me Larr Bear:

How many undrafted players getting tryouts this week could make it to training camp? I ask since this player from my daughter's tiny school in WI got an invite.

This question was accompanied by a picture of tight end Reed Breckheimer from Carroll University, and I’m afraid I can’t paint a very positive picture in terms of tryout players getting signed for training camp. It’s always rare for tryout players to get signed, but what it makes even tougher this year in Miami is the fact the Dolphins already have 24 rookies on their roster with their 13 draft picks and 11 UDFAs.

From Ragtop Drive:

Alain, the third-string QB battle should be interesting to watch between Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. Both won FVS national titles and both are mobile like Willis.

I agree, but to me the bigger question here is whether the Dolphins wind up carrying three QBs on the 53-man roster or whether they waive both Miller and Gronowski with the idea of bringing one or both back to the practice squad because the chances of both being claimed off waivers probably aren’t great.

From JCEsq1982:

Given that the 2026 offense looks to be mostly unchanged from 2025 aside from Waddle, Tua, Strange, & Ingold, shouldn’t overall quality be about the same? Losing Waddle hurts, but Willis is touted as upgrade over Tua. Top pick Proctor replaces Strange. If the offense ends up worse, why?

Whoa, I think you understated things. Guess I can give you a pass about omitting Tyreek Hill being gone, but what about Darren Waller? And Willis is being touted as a potential upgrade over Tua based on his ceiling, but he’s also an unknown quantity. If Willis lives up to his promise, then, yes, the offense absolutely should be better — even without Waddle, Hill or Waller.

From Francisco Guadarrama:

What are you hearing about the Dolphins playing in Ciudad de México? Can we start to celebrate here in México?

Hey Francisco, as I wrote in a schedule release story earlier Saturday, I don’t know if you can start celebrating just yet, but you may want to have the party elements in place. Dolphins vs. 49ers in Mexico City on November 22 was one of my five Dolphins schedule predictions.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! Are you going to rookie mini-camp media opportunities for player/coach interviews? If so who would be your number one & what would that question be (if you don't mind sharing)? When real practices begin (not the shorts only version ) & players play certain positions or other details, is it team or league rules not to report it ? Thanks for all the great written content on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com and fantastic stuff on the All Dolphins & Dolphins Collective podcasts.

Hey Dave, thanks as always for the kind words. First, I did attend the one day of rookie minicamp the media was allowed to be there, and a whole bunch of rookies were brought out for quick interviews. There were a large group of media people around, so didn’t get the chance to ask many questions. The biggest question that needed to be answered was how Kadyn Proctor felt about the idea of starting off at guard, and he was asked. Next, it is individual teams that make rules about what reporters watching practice can and cannot report, and the Dolphins for several years now have forbidden reporting things like players working at positions other than what the roster says and who’s lining up with what unit.

From Jon Russell:

Hey Alain. Speculation already the Fins will draft Arch Manning in ’27. We all hope Willis is the guy, but if we go 3-14 and decide to move off him after 1 year is it a lock we would go for AM? Based on this year’s draft I’d say the FO definitely doesn’t go with consensus picks.

Hey Jon, there is no “speculation” that the Dolphins would pick Arch Manning, but rather way-too-early mock drafts — and that’s not the same thing. The truth is we don’t know who’ll be the top QB heading into the 2027 draft, just like we didn’t know Joe Burrow would be the guy in 2020 or that Fernando Mendoza would be the guy in 2026. I don’t think Manning is the kind of prospect who’s a no-brainer a year in advance. So if the Dolphins do indeed have a high pick and Willis doesn’t show that he’s the long-term answer, Miami should take a QB early in the ’27 draft, but it doesn’t have to be Arch Manning.

From Eric Taylor:

Using Matthew Butler and Rene Konga as an example, if there is a veteran player who is slightly better than a rookie or UDFA, do the Dolphins keep the younger player due to cost and upside?

Hey Eric, the other factor at play here is the kind of investment that’s been made in the veteran. If there’s a cost involved and the difference is minimal, there’s an argument to be made for seeing your investment through. But if that’s not there, then you absolutely go with the younger, cheaper option.