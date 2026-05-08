Dolphins Make Official Their 2026 Undrafted Rookie Class

With the start of the Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp Friday, the team officially announced its 2026 undrafted free agent class.

It featured one new name beyond those who had been reported the weekend of the draft, that being defensive lineman Khalil Sanders from Kentucky.

The Dolphins ended up signing 11 UDFAs, giving them 90 players on the roster, though rookie fifth-round pick Seydou Traore has a roster exemption as a member of the International Player Pathway Program and therefore doesn't count against the limit.

The Dolphins entered the draft with 73 players, added 13 draft picks before signing the UDFA class.

Because of Traore, the Dolphins will be allowed to carry 91 players throughout the offseason and training camp.

Here's a rundown from Miami Dolphins On SI contributor Zack Duarte on each of the UDFAs.

BREAKING DOWN THE 2026 DOLPHINS UDFAs

Mark Gronowski, QB — Iowa

Gronowski brings a unique profile to Miami’s quarterback room. At South Dakota State, he led the program to back-to-back national titles and was named Most Outstanding Player in both FCS championship games, showing poise, leadership, and the ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

He carried that experience with him to Iowa in 2025. Though his pass production left a lot to be desired, he still found ways to impact the game, finishing with 16 rushing touchdowns on the year, the most in the Big Ten.

Le’Veon Moss, RB — Texas A&M

Moss arguably is the most complete player in this UDFA class while also one of the most surprising.

At Texas A&M, he broke out in 2024 with 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, earning second-team All-SEC honors. At that point, he looked like a clear Day 2–3 prospect with legitimate draft momentum.

Then came the injury.

Moss sustained a torn ACL and MCL at the end of the 2024 season, and the effects carried into 2025 when he appeared in just seven games. That stretch likely played a major role in him going undrafted. He was a projected late day three pick by consensus big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft.

If healthy, Moss brings a physical, downhill running style with enough burst to create chunk plays in an uncertain backfield behind De’Von Achane.

Louis Moore, S — Indiana

Moore recorded six interceptions for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers last season, broke up two passes in coverage, and allowed just a 36.7 passer rating when targeted, an indicator of both playmaking ability and efficiency on the back end.

Miami’s secondary is still being reshaped under Jeff Hafley, and the safety depth behind the top options isn’t fully settled. Moore doesn’t need to step in as a starter, he needs to show he can be trusted. If he does that while contributing on special teams, there’s a clear path for him to carve out a role.

Donaven McCulley, WR — Michigan

McCulley offers size that Miami’s receiver room lacked behind the draft at 6-4. At Michigan, he produced 39 receptions for 588 yards (15.1 per catch) and three touchdowns last season in a low-volume passing offense, showing he can make the most of limited opportunities.

He’s not a high-level separator, so his role could come in specific situations: red zone, possession downs, and special teams. If he proves reliable in those areas, there’s a path to sticking as a back-end receiver.

Rene Konga, DL — Louisville

Konga spent the past two seasons at Louisville, earning second-team All-ACC honors at defensive tackle as a senior in 2025. He appeared in 23 games for the Cardinals, totaling 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and six batted passes after beginning his career with two seasons at Rutgers.

He built late momentum in the pre-draft process, standing out at the American Bowl and earning a call-up to the Senior Bowl. Konga followed that with a strong showing at Louisville’s Pro Day, posting a 4.79 40, 4.59 shuttle, 7.03 three-cone, 20 bench reps, a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-2 broad jump — testing numbers that would have ranked among the top defensive tackles at the combine

Rene Konga is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 2270 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/5ZrBXvWGs7 pic.twitter.com/wE4266ltWo — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 5, 2026

Jim Bonifas, IOL — Iowa State

Bonifas is a developmental depth interior lineman from Iowa State. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, where he posted a 53.1 Pro Football Focus grade, he was relegated to a backup role in 2024. He returned to the starting lineup in 2025 and responded with one of the more productive seasons on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with a 73.1 overall grade, ranking among the top 10 percent of centers in college football.

Mason Reiger, LB — Wisconsin

Reiger is a developmental linebacker whose path likely runs through special teams. At Wisconsin, he showed size and physicality but doesn’t project into a defined defensive role right away. At 6-5, 251 pounds, he totaled 43 tackles, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles in his lone season with the Broncos and was named Defensive MVP of the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Kevin Cline, OL — Boston College

A Boca Raton native, Cline played right tackle in 2025 and was part of a Boston College passing attack that ranked 14th nationally, averaging 280.2 yards per game, third-best in the ACC. In 2024, he appeared in 12 games, including 10 across both tackle spots, while also contributing as a jumbo tight end and on special teams. His versatility gives him a path to compete for a depth role. He's also got familiarity with new Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

Anthony Hankerson, RB — Oregon State

A Boynton Beach native, Hankerson starred at St. Thomas Aquinas before beginning his college career at Colorado, where he played in 20 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He later emerged at Oregon State, becoming just the sixth player in program history to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a 1,086-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2025.

Hankerson finished his college career with 2,761 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, along with 70 receptions for 369 yards and a score. He enters a crowded running back room and will need to separate himself to stick through the summer.

Rodney McGraw, EDGE — Western Michigan

McGraw transferred to Western Michigan after limited playing time at Louisville and produced in a bigger role. He finished last season with 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

He’s a developmental edge rusher whose path comes from production carrying over into camp. If he can generate pressure and show consistency, he gives himself a chance to compete for a depth role.

Khalil Saunders, DL — Kentucky

Saunders spent five seasons at Kentucky, making him a rarity in this day and age of the transfer portal. He appeared in 51 career games with 12 starts in five seasons with the Wildcats, recording 77 tackles (36 solo), 4.5 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries.

Saunders is a good athlete with some position flexiblity along the defensive line.

Kahlil Saunders is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 328 out of 2081 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/L5af5ZLlLw pic.twitter.com/MHEfiM9oA0 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 17, 2026