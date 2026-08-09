Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Addressing All Sorts of Wide Receiver Issues

Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend before the start of the 2026 Dolphins preseason schedule:

From Marcus Zahn:

Do you think they sniffed around Stefon Diggs to potentially replace an underperforming vet like Tolbert/Atwell who have not shown much yet in camp? Salary would have had to come down to make him a bargain ofc. Maybe we learn about Sully that he is open to bargain hunt good vets.

Hey Marcus, my gut feeling tells me that the Dolphins maybe reached out but probably weren’t serious about bringing him in. He just doesn’t fit with everything they’ve done so far this year. I mean, not at all. So the mere mention that the Dolphins reached out immediately struck me as very weird.

From Mark Lever:

Is there any last-minute receivers you would still sign? Just seems like they’re not given Willis anyone to throw to.

Hey Mark, at this time, no, there’s nobody still unsigned who does much for me, whether it be Keenan Allen or Curtis Samuel. I think this season has to be about finding out about the three draft picks — Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. The Dolphins also could take a shot at a former high-round draft pick to see if there’s something there, but they’ve already gone that route with Jalen Reagor and Terrace Marshall Jr. and I can’t say I’ve been overly impressed with the results there so far.

From Donnie Druin:

You're batting in an MLB game. What's your walk-up song?

Gotta be “Centerfield” by John Fogerty. You know, put me in, Coach, I’m ready to play.

WHAT TO MAKE OF THE DOLPHINS RB SITUATION

From Dan Chinchar:

What’s your take on the Dolphins backup RB competition?

Hey Dan, I’d say Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright both have had moments where they’ve looked pretty good, but I think I’d give Gordon a slight edge at this time. I also wouldn’t discount the idea of Carlos Washington Jr. making the 53.

From Chris Shields:

Are players starting to separate themselves at the receiver position? In the spring many projected Tolbert to be wr1 but haven’t heard much from him. Seems like Washington and Douglas have primarily been the top 2 options. What’s your take?

Hey Chris, you have read correctly from where I sit. Those two clearly have separated themselves from the pack, with maybe the next one in line being Theo Wease Jr.

From Jon Russell:

Hey Alain. It was reported that the Fins had tried to sign Stefon Diggs but he chose to go to the Commanders. With the Fins being in rebuild mode, is it hard to sell the team to a veteran or would you still expect them to try and sign a vet starting-caliber player?

Hey Jon, it absolutely is difficult to sell an established veteran who might have other options to come join the Dolphins for 2026 because they’re not giving out multi-year contracts to newcomers and the likelihood of making the playoffs just isn’t great. If you examine the newcomers the Dolphins have signed since the draft, it’s been either reclamation projects or young players trying to establish themselves. I suspect that’s what we’ll continue to see.

From Dale:

Hey Alain! Haven’t heard much about the kickers. Given that we’re a young team, we’ll need a good one. Is there legit competition or is Patterson a lock?

Hey Dale, I would have told you before Saturday this was a legitimate competition, but now we’ll have to monitor what’s going on with Zane Gonzalez after he left practice early. But, yeah, there was a competition, otherwise the Dolphins simply wouldn’t have wasted a roster spot on a veteran just for the sake of it (which also wouldn’t be fair to Gonzalez).

From Dan Ford:

Hey Alain! If the Dolphins are trying to establish a new culture, why would they kick the tires on Stefon Diggs?

Hey Dan, that’s an excellent question given Diggs being somebody not afraid to voice an opinion. That report shocked me, to be honest, and I wonder exactly just how much of a push the Dolphins made there.

THE 2025 DOLPHINS PLAYER WHO WILL BE MOST MISSED

From Todd Gibson:

Which player from last year do you miss the most?

Hey Todd, it’s a very good question, though I’m not sure from which angle you’re speaking. As a person, I probably miss Bradley Chubb the most. As a player I’d most like to still see on the Dolphins, I think Rasul Douglas would be the first one who would come to mind.

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, please explain to me why Richmond Webb isn't in the Hall of Fame? Can you see a path for Paul to follow in his footsteps? Thanks for all your amazing work.

Hey Colin, I know this isn’t going to play well with the Dolphins fan base always has been that Richmond Webb is an absolutely legit Hall of Fame candidate but it’s not like it’s a travesty that he hasn’t gotten in yet. What’s surprising to me to a certain degree and a problem for Webb is that Willie Anderson has gotten further in the Hall voting and it’s almost like he’d have to go in first before Webb’s chances to become more realistic. And my problem here is I don’t believe Anderson was any better than Webb. As for Patrick Paul, while the future does appear bright, he’s got a ways to go to catch Webb, who it should be noted was an absolute star right from his rookie season in 1990.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t believe Dodson is guaranteed any money this season. The Dolphins drafted a lot of linebackers in this year‘s draft; is it possible he’ll be viewed as a progress stopper and he’ll be cut or traded before the season begins?

Hey Dana, that is a fabulous point you make and it’s why I put him as a possible cut when I did my latest roster projection Sunday. I’m not exactly sure what the Dolphins could get for him in a trade (I suspect a late-round pick at best), but I wouldn’t even be floored if he was simply released. As I wrote in my roster projection, it may come down to choosing two among Dodson, Jackson Woodard and Willie Gay Jr.

From Michael Blackman:

What's your thoughts on Caleb Douglas? A lot of people were down on that pick but I keep seeing good things about him in camp.

Hey Michael, yeah, there’s absolutely something there and he’s got that very nice size/speed combo. The only thing I want to see improve at this time is consistency catching the ball and making the tough catches. But he should be a factor in 2026.

From dolphman99:

Hi Alain, should the Dolphins cut Atwell and Tolbert and sign Keenan Allen? Both veterans haven’t shown much at training camp. Keenan Allen even though mid-30s can be productive as well as a good mentor to the young receivers.

The mentor part makes sense, but the bigger question is why Allen would want to join a rebuilding team at the end of his career. I think he’s more likely to retire than do that. Besides, while he’s had a great career, Allen doesn’t run well anymore and even his great route running can’t compensate. Lastly, I don’t think he’d want to sign for the veteran minimum, which is basically all the Dolphins are doing these days. Bottom line, I just don’t think it makes sense for any party involved.