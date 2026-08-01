Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Rodriguez, Douglas, Steak, and More

Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the first weekend of Training Camp 2026:

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hi Alain. How hard is it to tell if the DBs are good/adequate or if it’s a byproduct of a weak WR room? After 37 training camps can you easily tell or is it something the joint practice helps you decipher?

Hey Luis, without question, the joint practices provide greater clarity than Dolphins-only practices, but you also can tell at times if a DB is taking advantage of a bad receiver or vice versa. Again, though, there’s nothing like competition against another team.

From Jorge Francisco Boyd:

Hi Alain, I really don't think we have good WRs and it’s going to be difficult for Malik Willis to play well. What's your take on that?

Hey Jorge, what I see in the Dolphins wide receiver group is the lack of one guy who really stands out, but that’s not the same as saying they don’t have anybody who can play. Let’s just say that for now they have a bunch of third or fourth wide receivers. They’re still NFL players and while that lack of a standout at wide receiver might keep the offense from reaching a certain level, it’s not the same as keeping Malik Willis from being able to have success. If he’s the real deal, he’ll make those players better.

From WildRide:

How do you like your steak? Medium Rare?

Pretty odd and ransom question, but you asked and we aim to please here, so … medium or medium well.

From Mike Marchese:

In the practices you’ve seen, Alain, what would you say is different about this team? I’ll hang up and listen to your answer.

Hey Mike, seems like it’s a lot more serious, but that’s to be expected when you have so many young and/or unproven players as opposed to a large group of highly paid veterans. That’s the one thing that jumps out.

COULD JACOB BECOMES ZACH-LIKE ROOKIE?

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, let's be real, Willis if anybody outside of our staff thought he was that great there would have been a bidding war for him. Do you think Rodriguez much like how Jimmy threw Thomas into the fire outperforming Del Rio in training camp has a chance of happening?

Hey Colin, I’ll start with the last question first and give it a 20 percent chance that Rodriguez blows away Jeff Hafley so much that he gets a veteran cut and is given a starting job. I don’t think we should forget just how special Zach Thomas was. As for Willis, even if there wasn’t a bidding war, it’s not like the Dolphins broke the bank to get him with essentially a two-year deal for $45 million guaranteed (very cheap for a starting QB). I am curious as to how many teams reached out to Willis’ agent at the start of free agency and he avoided that question from Pat McAfee on the day he signed with Miami.

From Marcus Zahn:

If Jacob Rodriguez wins the starting LB spot opposite Jordyn Brooks , would you rather keep Dodson as insurance/depth or release/trade him?

Hey Marcus, my pat answer to this kind of question always comes down to what kind of return you can get in a trade. While Dodson had good numbers last year, I doubt you’d get more than a late-round pick for him and if that’s the case, I’d rather just hang on to him.

From 32BeatWriters:

What wide receivers have you been the most impressed with? Least impressed with? And why?

We’re three practices into camp, so I want to start my answer by stressing that it’s still very, very early in the process. I think Kevin Coleman Jr. and Malik Washington are the two who have stood out for me in a good way because of their quickness and surehandedness. On the flip side, Tutu Atwell had a really rough day with ball security Thursday, but again we’re talking about just one practice.

From Dyfed Cynan:

Could you see Chop being moved around the line (depending on whether he can stop the run) like the past regime did with Jaelan Phillips. Thanks in advance from Wales.

Hi Dyfed from Wales. Yeah, the Dolphins could move Chop like they did Phillips as an edge who can drop back into coverage, though I suspect Chop is going to be asked to rush the passer almost exclusively when he’s not being tasked with stopping the run.

CHOP, JONAH, RICHARDSON AND TRADE TALK

From Dean Rodriguez:

Do we trade away some of the formers regime’s assets if they don’t perform to the standards such as people like Jonah or Chop?

Hey Dean, again, my stock answer that it depends on what kind of return you could get if you indeed wanted to trade those players. Also keep in mind that the salaries of those players is pretty reasonable because rookie contracts get pricey because of signing bonuses, which already have been doled out and will stay on the cap regardless. That’s why you don’t dump a draft pick on his rookie contract just for the sake of it.

From DB BETS:

Does Caleb Douglas project to be a full-time receiver at the Z, etc.? Tolbert full time at the X? Malik slot? Just curious who you see gets the highest snap shares at WR? Thanks

At this point, I’m not so sure I wouldn’t make Kevin Coleman Jr. the favorite to be the most utilized slot receiver, though the overriding theme here is that it’s too early to project a depth chart at wide receiver. I do think the three wide receivers you mentioned will get their share of snaps.

From nothing:

Any updates on the RB2 camp battle?

Not really. Neither Ollie Gordon II nor Jaylen Wright has separated himself, while both having their moments in practice. Truth be told, the most impressive running back in camp so far to me has been Carlos Washington Jr. Again, it’s very early.

From BBQ:

Keep reading that after the Colts pay out his training camp roster bonus, that Anthony Richardson will suddenly become attractive to teams because his salary is so low. I always loved how the Ravens try to get backup QBs with similar traits to Lamar, so the entire system isn’t thrown out when injury occurs. AR is much, much closer to Willis, trait wise and kind of early career arc, than Quinn. Would you make the trade if asking price is let’s say, a 4th round pick? And more importantly, do you think Hafley would prefer the similar traits, or does Quinn fit his system well enough that he’s OK with the differences in play style?

Hey Brandon, Richardson was due a $4.2 million on the third day of camp, per Spotrac, which means it already should have been paid. That leaves him with $1.1 million left in base salary, which is fully guaranteed but dirt cheap for a quarterback with his athletic traits. Acquiring him certainly would fit into the Jon-Eric Sullivan mandate of always looking for quarterbacks, but Richardson also is signed only through this season and will become a UFA next spring. So would the Dolphins bring him in for just this year? I don’t believe so, particularly if the cost is a fourth-round pick. Now, if the Colts decided to dump Richardson and just waive him, then I could see Miami putting in a waiver claim because the risk would be so minor.