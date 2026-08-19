Dolphins Wednesday Workout Group Includes Son of NFL Legend, More Transaction Notes

The Miami Dolphins' series of player workouts continued Wednesday ahead of the joint practice with/against the New York Giants, and the latest group of prospects coming to the Baptist Health Training Complex included two quarterbacks and the son of an NFL legend.

Wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was one of two wide receivers who worked out for Miami on Wednesday along with New Orleans Saints 2023 sixth-round pick A.T. Perry.

Rice was a seventh-round selection of the L.A. Chargers in the 2024 and appeared in three his rookie season. After the Chargers waived him last August, Rice spent time in 2025 on the practice squad of the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. After re-signing him to a future contract in January, the Raiders waived Rice and he was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, who then waived him injured early in training camp this summer.

The two quarterbacks the Dolphins worked out were Kyron Drones from Virginia Tech and Chandler Rogers, whose final of five college schools was California. Drones, who is the cousin of Tennessee Titans starting QB Cam Ward, signed with Green Bay as a UDFA this year but was waived Saturday.

Rogers, meanwhile, played for the Louisville Kings of the UFL each of the past two seasons.

The other two players who worked out were linebackers Stephen Dix and Antonio Grier. Grier played 10 games for Tampa Bay in 2024.

Dix and the two quarterbacks have no NFL regular season game experience.

These workouts continued the pattern of the Dolphins looking at young unproven players to see if they can find a hidden gem somewhere and shouldn't be viewed as the prelude to a signing.

TWO MOVES INVOLVING INJURED RESERVE

Rookie free agent Mason Rieger cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured Tuesday morning.

Rieger will stay on IR as long as he's not able to play, but will be released when healthy or if there's an injury settlement.

That's just what happened with veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez, who now is free to sign with another team after getting a settlement from the Dolphins.

Gonzalez can sign with another team right away. He technically could rejoin the Dolphins, but couldn't be re-signed until at least three weeks plus the number of weeks covered by the settlement.

Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve August 10, two days after leaving early the team's practice at Hard Rock Stadium. He had been signed as a free agent in the offseason, just before the Dolphins re-signed Riley Patterson coming off a franchise-record 27-of-29 performance on field goals.

CRACRAFT NOW A FREE AGENT

Wide receiver River Cracraft is another player who received an injury settlement, in his case with the Washington Commanders.

He's free to sign with any team in the NFL.

While the Dolphins certainly could use help at wide receiver, the reality is that Cracraft will turn 32 in November and is coming off a 2025 season where he played only two games.

In other words, it's difficult to see a fit.

LAMM'S FAREWELL MESSAGE

Former Dolphins tackle Kendall Lamm's NFL career ended last week when the Baltimore Ravens placed him on the Reserve/Retired list, and now Lamm has posted a message explaining his decision.

Lamm played for the Dolphins each of the past four seasons, rejoining the team last year after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent but then getting released.

Lamm ended up playing 46 games and made 16 starts for Miami, one of four teams for which he played in the regular season. He ended up playing 132 games with 44 starts, and became the sixth players from Appalachian State to have an NFL career of at least 10 seasons.

This is what Lamm wrote:

Football! I’ve thought about this day for a long time… listened to so many others that have moved along to the other side and thought what happens when it’s my turn! Old friend I shake your hand with the upmost gratitude I’ve ever had for something in my life! You’ve given me some of the highest highs while also bringing some of the lowest lows in my entire life. You’ve forced me to live by a true standard of discipline… grit… and EARNING EVERY SINGLE THING that was ever given to me in this game! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing me the little boy, the teenager & the man I am today throughout this entire journey! I will use each and every lesson (blessing) you’ve taught me and apply it to everyday life 😊To every organization I was blessed to play for thank you for giving an undrafted kid the ability to play 11 years in the NFL! I look forward to getting married, starting a family, business ventures but most important walking the path the lord has set out in front of me no matter what that looks like! To everyone who has ever stood in my corner and wished me well I thank you from the bottom of my heart… I hope and pray this kid from the 7️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ put on for our city and made you all proud! Goodbye old friend and know I’ll cherish our time, but I look forward to sitting in the stands and actually being a fan for the first time in a long time! ✌🏽 - God Bless #Retired