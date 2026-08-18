Examining the Latest Dolphins Rookie Free Agent Disappointment

The Miami Dolphins rookie free agent class was touted in a lot of different circles as being among the best in the NFL, but it's simply not playing out that way so far.

The latest setback for that group came Tuesday morning when the Dolphins waived/injured edge defender Mason Rieger. To take his place on the roster, the Dolphins brought back fellow edge Seth Coleman-Lyles, who had been waived 13 days ago.

Rieger was among the most highly ranked UDFAs after the 2026 draft and joins defensive tackle Rene Konga and quarterback Mark Gronowski to be moved off the 53-man roster. Gronowski has since been re-signed, but figures to be gone once Quinn Ewers can return to practice after being sidelined with a groin injury.

Rieger, who the Dolphins signed out of Iowa after he began his career at Louisville, entered training camp as a long shot to make the 53-man roster but really didn't make himself very noticeable this summer.

While Coleman-Lyles also doesn't figure to have much of a chance to make the 53-man roster, he could put himself in position to land on the practice squad if he can impress over the next two weeks.

The Dolphins have nine edge defenders on the roster: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Robert Beal Jr., Cameron Goode, Rodney McGraw, Clelin Ferrell, rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn and Coleman-Lyles.

Ferrell currently is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Coleman-Lyles wore 58 earlier in training camp, but that number was assigned to defensive lineman Cam Rice after he was signed Monday, so instead he was given 90. That was Rieger's number.

THE DOLPHINS' AUGUST TRANSACTIONS

August 5 — Claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England ... signed DL Fatorma Mulbah ... waived EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... placed DL Rene Konga on injured reserve

August 7 — Signed S Tanner Wall ... claimed CB Ahmari Harvey off waivers from Pittsburgh ... waived QB Mark Gronowski ... waived/injured S Omar Brown

August 10 — Acquired G/T Caedan Wallace and a 2029 7th-round pick from New England for a 2028 6th-round pick ... signed CB Nick McCloud ... placed K Zane Gonzalez on IR ... waived RB Anthony Hankerson

August 16 — Signed QB Mark Gronowski and LB Cam Riley ... placed G/T Jamaree Salyer on IR ... waived/injured CB Ethan Robinson

August 17 — Activated WR Chris Bell off the Non-Football Injury list ... signed DL Cam Rice ... waived S Tanner Wall

August 18 — Signed EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... waived/injured EDGE Mason Rieger