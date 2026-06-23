Examining the One Dolphins Position of Strength ... For Now

The Miami Dolphins have question marks throughout their roster, but they actually look pretty good at one position.

For now.

The position is linebacker, and the "for now" obviously relates to Jordyn Brooks because he remains without a contract extension following his All-Pro 2025 performance and heading into the final year of his contract, which means trade speculation isn't about to end.

The latest example there involves ESPN's Aaron Schatz and his analysis of the one remaining offseason move he would suggest for every team — and for the Dolphins, it was, yes, trading Brooks.

"Look, is there any point in the Dolphins keeping good players if their contracts end after the 2026 season?" Schatz wrote. "Brooks could possibly re-sign with Miami to be part of the rebuild. But he's likely gone, so the Dolphins should get something for him."

Schatz mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys as potential trade partners for Brooks, but it likely won't be the last time a Brooks trade is being speculated, though we can dismiss some of the foolishness we'll see like this one "suggested" trade of Brooks and a sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh for picks in the fourth and fifth rounds — written on a Steelers site, of course.

The Dolphins aren't just going to give Brooks away even if they reach a point where they decide agreeing on terms for a contract extension has become impossible or close to impossible.

BROOKS LEADER OF A GOOD GROUP

With Brooks, the Dolphins have a very representative group at linebacker and potentially a very good one if any of their rookies pan out, whether it be Jacob Rodriguez, Trey Moore or Kyle Louis — and even better if it's two or all three of them.

Brooks obviously is the headliner of the group after his brilliant 2025 season and he's also the unquestioned lead.

But the Dolphins also have Tyrel Dodson coming off a productive season, returning veteran Willie Gay Jr. likely to get a bigger role and hopefully headed back to his Kansas City days and veteran newcomer Ronnie Harrison Jr. as the converted safety who had a strong spring showing.

Where the Dophins linebacker group ranks in the NFL certainly is up for debate, but it came in first in the poll of On SI publishers/editors of the four AFC East teams — Ethan Hurwitz ofNew England Patriots On SI, Jovan Alford of New York Jets On SI, Ralph Ventre of Buffalo Bills On SIand Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI.

The Dolphins linebackers were ranked first on two of the four ballots and second in the other two. This was the only position where the Dolphins were ranked first in the AFC East in this poll.

This obviously would change if the Dolphins no longer had Brooks and his situation continues to bear watching so long as he remains without a new contract, and the reason this hasn't been settled yet logically has to do with the two sides not having found a middle ground.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has named Brooks as one of the team's foundational pieces more than once, so clearly he wants him to stay with the team but at the right price. And Brooks, though he never has said so publicly, likely wants the security of a long-term contract.

But the situation remains unsolved, so the trade chatter will continue.

And the uncertainty as to which kind of linebacker corps the Dolphins will have in 2026 remains.