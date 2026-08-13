How Miami Dolphins Rookie Trey Moore Climbed on the Depth Chart (And What Are Fair Expectations for 2026)

On the first depth chart of the 2026 season for the Miami Dolphins, one name stands out on defense: Trey Moore. Miami's 130th overall pick in the fourth round out of Texas is listed as a first-string inside linebacker.

Aside from Moore, Jordyn Brooks unsurprisingly gets the nod, with the final linebacker spot being designated to either Tyrel Dodson or Jacob Rodriguez. Yes, three separate inside linebackers are being listed in an official depth chart.

Never take a preseason depth chart too seriously when it comes to determining who's starting in Week 1. However, Moore has come a long way during training camp to prove to Jeff Hafley and Miami's coaching staff that he's earned a starting spot.

Moore Making the Most Of Training Camp

Moore has had a standout camp, putting in a lot of work with the first unit. Hafley believes there's a lot of potential with Moore right away, being the Swiss Army Knife of the linebacker unit. For a Hafley-led hybrid defense that likes to use the nickel, that's a very important trait to have.

"He's done a really good job setting the edge," Hafley said. "He can play inside linebacker, he can play outside linebacker at Sam (strong side), and then he's got the ability to rush. He gives you a linebacker who can play all three downs. He can play in zones. He's good against the run, and he's got rush value. So we'll see where he's at. But I like the way he's practiced."

Hafley noted his play at inside linebacker, but Moore's bread and butter in college was setting the edge. His best highlights with UTSA and Texas positioned him on the far left and right sides of the line, where he showcased his athleticism, spinning past linemen with excellent footwork and a deep bag of moves to pull from.

However, Hafley has looked to Moore's versatility as a linebacker as his best trait during training camp. With Texas, he expanded what he can do on the field aside from just pass rush. He had success countering the running game in the middle of the field. He wasn't afraid to spy on the offense and could handle man coverage pretty well.

Keep On Pressuring the QB

Getting to the quarterback was his best attribute, and Miami will want him to replicate his success in college. Moore recorded 30.5 sacks for the Roadrunners and Longhorns, the fifth-most of any player in FBS this decade. This was against competition at both the Group of Five and power conference level.

Moore's draft profile highlights his instincts and reliability as key traits, with 46 starts at college. His overall speed and 6-1, 243-pound frame were knocks, though Moore is listed at 6-2 on the Dolphins' website.

The Dolphins have been all in on his skill set since the moment they drafted him. This preseason can determine where Miami will want to primarily keep him on the field, likely between Sam and Will, but his versatility will be put to the test against NFL-caliber offenses ahead of the regular season.

What Will 2026 Look Like For Moore?

If Moore does well enough in the preseason to remain a starter on defense, then the possibilities are intriguing when it comes to what he could do in the regular season. Assuming he stays healthy (he never suffered a serious injury in college), he can make double-digit starts this season, likely around the 10-12 area.

Sack-wise, it'll depend on whether the Dolphins mainly keep him on the edge. If that's the case, around three to four sacks are possible for him against some of the weaker offensive lines Miami will face, including Las Vegas, Green Bay, and the New York Jets.

Don't expect interceptions from Moore, as that wasn't his specialty in college. If the Dolphins play him at the Will (weakside linebacker) sporadically, he likely won't get many opportunities. What's more possible are forced fumbles, which he occasionally caused via strip sacks or ripping the ball away from running backs. If he gets one or two of those, that should be considered a massive success.