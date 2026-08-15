Dolphins 2026 Preseason Opener Snap Count Observations: Interesting LB Usage

In his first game as Miami Dolphins head coach, Jeff Hafley wanted and got a look at his complete roster with the exception of those players dealing with injuries.

The Dolphins used 78 of their 91 players in their 20-7 loss against the Washington Commanders in their 2026 preseason opener at Northwest Stadium on Friday night.

The list of players who sat out, according to the official NFL gamebook, included three players who hadn't missed time yet because of an injury: LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. and DT Zeek Biggers. Hafley said after the game that Brooks was "dealing with something minor," but the reason for the absences of Biggers and Harrison is unknown.

The others who didn't play Friday night were (listed by uniform numbers): CB JuJu Brents, S Dante Trader Jr., WR Chris Bell, CB Darrell Baker Jr., CB Storm Duck, G/T Jamaree Salyer, WR Kevin Coleman Jr., TE Ben Sims, DT Zach Sieler and EDGE Clelin Ferrell.

Among those who played, what stood out perhaps more than anything was the heavy usage of veteran linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Willie Gay Jr.

The preseason opener usually features heavy snap counts for rookies, first-year players and newcomers on the bubble, and Dodson and Gay don't land in any of those categories.

Gay wound up playing 35 of the 71 defensive snaps, which tied for second-most among linebackers, while Dodson played 23 snaps and still was in the game late in the first half.

That was unusual considering Dodson was a starter last season, though one possible factor is the Dolphins don't have a ton of linebackers on the roster.

Rookie second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez ended up playing only 13 snaps on defense, and that contrast with Gay and Dodson suggests that while Rodriguez is a lock to make the roster, the other two simply aren't.

Here's what else caught our eye from the snap counts:

DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- The state of the Dolphins starting offensive line, where the team is confident in three established starters while looking to develop two others was pretty clearly illustrated by Patrick Paul, Aaron Brewer and Austin Jackson all leaving the game after the brilliant 14-play opening drive, while guard Jonah Savaiinaea and Kadyn Proctor stayed in the game for two more series. This plan made perfect sense.

-- Among the backups on the offensive line, what stood out was Andrew Meyer getting such a heavy work load at center. After Brewer left, Meyer played 37 snaps (the most of any offensive player) before rookie free agent Jim Bonifas came in for the final four snaps. This suggests that there is no competition for the No. 2 center position, otherwise Bonifas would have gotten a longer look.

-- At wide receiver, if it wasn't already clear, the game showed Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington having already put some distance between them and the other players at the position. It's probably not a great sign that the team's top wide receiver free agent, Jalen Tolbert, led the team in snaps at the position in the preseason opener.

-- At the bottom end of the spectrum in terms of snaps at wide receiver Donaven McCulley got only four snaps, never a good sign for a UDFA.

-- Likewise, it wasn't a good sign for running back Donovan Edwards that he got only two snaps on offense.

-- The tight end work load was pretty well spread out except for New England Patriots waiver claim Jeremiah Franklin, who got only five snaps.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- On defense, rookie linebacker Trey Moore led the whole team in snaps with 48, and that's to go along with eight more on special teams. That's quite the work load for a rookie who's almost guaranteed to make the 53-man roster.

-- Safety Michael Taaffe was among the seven rookies who started this game, along with Caleb Douglas, Kadyn Proctor, TE Will Kacmarek, FB D.J. Herman, LB Trey Moore and CB Chris Johnson. Taaffe and Johnson each played 18 snaps.

-- The other starting safety, Zayne Anderson, played only nine snaps and we'd suggest he's a lot more of a sure thing as a starter than Taaffe.

-- Other starters who played 10 or fewer snaps on defense were Chop Robinson, Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant and Jason Marshall Jr.

-- Among the non-starting cornerbacks, Ethan Bonner and Marco Wilson got the most action with 32 and 27 snaps, while six others had between 13 and 20. Bonner and Wilson were in the game in the first half, which suggests a desire to take a longer look at them as opposed to simply having him close out a game.

-- On the defensive line, Keith Cooper Jr. led the way with 36 snaps, followed by Alex Huntley with 31 and Matthew Butler with 30. The absences of Biggers and Sieler clearly were a factor here.

-- On special teams, Cameron Goode led the way with 12 snaps, followed by 10 each for Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ethan Robinson. Goode has been a special teams stalwart for Miami the past few years, and this again could be his ticket to a roster spot.