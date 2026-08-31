Five Survivors of Dolphins Roster Cuts Who Could Be on the Bubble

The Miami Dolphins have cut down their roster to 53 players, in compliance with the NFL’s deadline of 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

This likely isn’t the end of the team’s moves, however, as an influx of previously rostered talent just hit the waiver wire and free agent pool. If Miami wants to acquire someone, though, they will need to let go of a player in a corresponding move. Here are a few players on the initial 53-man roster who are likely on that bubble.

Offensive lineman Marques Cox

Miami carries ten offensive linemen currently, which is one or two more than teams typically roster. As they wait out the initial batch of waiver claims, they’re likely looking to sneakily stash someone on the practice squad, and Marques Cox fits the bill.

Cox, who is 26 years old despite only entering year two, had an up-and-down preseason, but put together his most consistent effort in week three, where Miami moved him from tackle to guard. However, his overall preseason performance doesn’t stack up with the likes of Josh Priebe and Caedan Wallace, who each also have some level of positional flexibility.

Wide receiver Ryan Miller

Miami’s receiver room, similarly to the offensive line, is also pretty crowded. While teams often carry five or six players, the Dolphins opted for seven. Of them, the newest addition seems like the odd man out.

Miami claimed Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants on August 25th, shortly after the two teams faced off in a joint practice and preseason game. This team liked enough of what they saw live to give Miller a chance, but may opt for scheme familiarity with AJ Henning, who made the initial roster as well, and spent the entire offseason with the team, making plays at times in camp.

Fullback D.J. Herman

DJ Herman was among the biggest surprises of training camp. The undrafted free agent rookie played linebacker in college, but made the transition to fullback with Miami this offseason and performed well enough to grab a roster spot.

His performance, unsurprisingly, has fluctuated, but the flashes are there for the 24-year-old. Miami utilized Herman on the lone drive their starters played in the preseason, and he consistently played with the ones in camp. The case for him as a cut candidate, however, is if Miami wants to utilize a fullback, but hopes to acquire a recently cut player with more experience at the position, as Herman is currently the only one on the team.

Linebackers Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Jackson Woodard

Miami's most surprising release was that of linebacker Tyrel Dodson. The veteran had been the subject of trade speculation, but was in competition with Jacob Rodriguez throughout camp, and was a candidate to play significant snaps for this team.

His absence brought about the opportunity for Miami to roster six linebackers, including rookie hybrid player Kyle Louis and Jackson Woodard.

Louis, who has worked with the linebackers and safeties, seems to be growing into a bigger, unique role that would otherwise be occupied by converted player Ronnie Harrison Jr. If Miami feels comfortable giving the keys over to the 22-year-old Louis, they could opt to let go of Harrison.

Woodard presents another scenario. Despite being one of the top performers of the preseason, he doesn’t have the SAM linebacker qualities of Willie Gay Jr. or the diverse skillset of Louis or Harrison. His potential role is more similar to that of Jordyn Brooks and Jacob Rodriguez, two high-level talents who could leave him redundant.