How the Dolphins Are Looking to Maximize Kyle Louis' Contributions

A common theme for the Miami Dolphins and their coaching staff this season is to get the absolute most out of their rookies, putting them in different positions and seeing if they can be just as effective in uncharted territory.

The same goes for their fourth-round selection, Kyle Louis. A linebacker at Pitt, the Dolphins have given him plenty of reps at safety, and on the initial depth chart, Louis is in a battle with Ronnie Harrison Jr. to be the backup to Jordyn Brooks. That's not all in terms of how Louis can contribute.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor believes he can be an effective gunner and has given Louis the chance to prove him right, including during Miami's 26-3 loss against the New York Giants. A lot of his defensive traits have the potential to carry over to special teams, which is what Tabor and the Dolphins are banking on.

Special Talent That Works On Special Teams

On a pair of punts against the Giants, Louis served as an outside gunner. While he didn't record a tackle, it's a solid start considering he had to recently switch from inside to outside, which Tabor believes is the best-case scenario in the long run.

"He's a player that is very instinctual and can run," Tabor said. "He's been playing on the inside core and the punt all through spring and most of training camp. And then we just made the transition to move him outside, just maybe looking down the road a little bit, to see what that would look like. He's had three reps: the Giants practice and then the two in the game."

At the core of why Louis can work as a gunner is his ability to run, as noted by Tabor. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, with speed being one of the biggest positives in his draft profile. Even the fact that Louis got lessons about the peanut punch technique from fellow rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez can come in handy against punt returners.

"Obviously did a great job of getting down there," Tabor said. "Which is first and foremost, and then we'll work the finish phase. I feel really confident that he can get that done because that’s what he is."

In addition to the raw speed, his agility and recognition can help him get by jammers. Picture the spin move he performed on Washington tackle Foster Sarell in the preseason opener, but instead of putting pressure on QB Athan Kaliakmanis, it was the opposing team's punt returner.

A Balanced Dose Of Defense And Special Teams?

On defense, Louis has proven that he can be reliable wherever the Dolphins place him. In college, he was utilized on the far sides of the defensive line, as a slot corner, or well behind the play. Miami will look to find his sweet spot on both defense and special teams. Being an inside gunner didn't bring out the best of him, but being on the outside just might.

"He's instinctual," Tabor said. "He can run and he's physical. Playing gunner out there, it's a very violent deal. It's usually two on one. He fits that mold, and he's shown that he can win on the outside. I still think there's going to be things that he's going to learn through repetition. I'm not worried about it. He likes to play football. He's willing."

Despite the positives listed in his draft profile, one big criticism was his lack of durability against the run, which, on paper, contradicts being a gunner in the first place. That said, Louis appears to be holding up well on special teams and is making a case to be a regular in the group.