How the Draft Showed the Dolphins Following Through on Key Message

Since Jon-Eric Sullivan took over as general manager of the Miami Dolphins, there has been a constant theme each time he speaks to the media. Sullivan wants to build a team that is versatile and physical, a group that is filled with size and elite traits.

Recently, Sullivan appeared on the NFL Network to discuss the NFL draft and the reasoning behind the selections. When the topic of selecting Kadyn Proctor arose, Sullivan had high praise for Proctor and how he embodies what the Dolphins want to be.

“We felt like he [Proctor] was a guy that can make the Miami Dolphins better… and a guy that really embodied what we want to be about, which is big and physical, and versatile.” Sullivan said on “The Insiders.”

Although Proctor played left tackle in college, Sullivan has repeated multiple times that Proctor can play four spots on the offensive line, and is living by that as he made it known on The Joe Rose Show that the plan is for Proctor to start off at left guard.

Putting him next to the two best lineman on the team in Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer, screams wanting to play smash mouth football and imposing their will on opponents. Paul began to blossom in his second year at left tackle, and Brewer is one of the best centers in the game, earning second-team All-Pro honors and also being a finalist for Protector of the Year.

By also selecting who was touted as the best blocking tight end in Will Kacmarek, the Dolphins on paper should have the personnel to thrive in a certain part of the game.

The Miami Dolphins Have to Back Up Their Words

When it comes to the coaching staff, both head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik both share the same mind-set that the Dolphins will be a team that prioritizes running the ball.

Hafley made that known in his introductory press conference when asked about the offense. “There’s certain core beliefs that I really do believe in, like running the ball and being really physical up front.” Hafley said.

Slowik also preached the same message Hafley had to reporters. "I believe in running the ball, believe strongly in running the ball.” Slowik said to reporters in February during an introductory press conference for the new coordinators. “I think most of the successful teams in the NFL these days run the ball really well at a high clip and really build it from there as far as you got to win in the trenches.”

A large part of the running game being successful is locking up one of the most dynamic running backs in all of football, De’Von Achane. Sullivan made it known to everyone that he’s not available for trade and that he is a key piece moving forward.

Agreeing to a contact extension with Achane and pairing him with Malik Willis will undoubtedly be one of the most explosive quarterback-running back combinations in the league.

Miami ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards per game and fourth in yards per carry last season. It’s not as if the Dolphins offensive scheme is drastically going under reconstruction, with both Mike McDaniel and Slowik coming from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

This is not to say that the offense will be completely the same as last season as there have been major personnel changes, but the common theme of having a strong ground game is there.

What loses trust with the fan base and team brass is the decision makers not living by the words they preach. There’s certainly not an expectation for the Dolphins to win a high total of games this year, but a foundation needs to be established.

The message of building a team that can win in any element, specifically the cold, is mainly rooted in having an elite running game.

There was basically no faith being put in Miami winning cold-weather games, and the results spoke for themselves: 13 consecutive losses since 2021 in which the temperature is 40°F or colder.

Establishing themselves as a powerful force in the running game will give fans a ray of hope, and bringing Sullivan’s words to life can highlight that his team building vision can potentially build a winner in the long term.