How the Final Week 5 Injury Report Didn't Provide Much Good News for Miami

The final Week 5 injury report didn't provide much good news for the Miami Dolphins, whether it was coming from their end or that of their opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins ruled out four players Friday, including rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who will miss a third consecutive game with the ankle injury he sustained during the Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

On the flip side, the Bengals' two star wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both were full participants in practice Friday, which would signal a likelihood they'll play despite both being listed as questionable.

THE LATEST ON GRANT, DUCK

Along with Douglas, the Dolphins players ruled out Friday were edge Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), cornerback Reece Taylor (quad) and tight end Justin Joly (concussion). Beal has been out since the San Francisco game, just like Douglas.

Running back Jaylen Wright (foot) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

The one positive news is that linebacker Jackson Woodard was back at practice, albeit on a limited basis, after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed as questionable for the Cincinnati game.

Also listed as questionable were the two players currently on an injury list, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and cornerback Storm Duck, which is standard procedure for somebody who has yet to be activated. Head coach Jeff Hafley said before practice that he would have to see how Grant made it out of his first full week of work before determining his status for the Cincinnati game, but the fact he was a full participant Friday should be viewed as an encouraging sign.

Duck also was a full practice participant all week, which also suggests he should be ready to make his 2026 debut against the Bengals.

The only other player who was limited at practice Friday was long-snapper Tucker Addington, who continues to deal with a shoulder. He didn't get a game status designation, though, meaning he's good to go.

The same goes for Chris Bell, JuJu Brents, Austin Jackson and Dante Trader Jr., who all were on the injury report this week.

THE BENGALS STORY

Chase and Higgins were among five our players the Bengals listed as questionable, along with linebacker Swayze Bozeman, safety Brady Cook and wide receiver Colbie Young.

Defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence (rest/wrist) and B.J. Hill (rest/Achilles) didn't practice Friday, but neither got a game status designation and will play against Miami. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (rest/knee) practiced for the first time Friday on a limited basis but also didn't get a game status designation.

Safety Kyle Dugger, who the Dolphins have faced many times from his days with the New England Patriots, was ruled out because of a quad injury.