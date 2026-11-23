Chilly weather, broken tables, and the Miami Dolphins falling to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It's been a common theme since 2016, the last time the Dolphins won a game in Western New York. They didn't come close to breaking that streak Sunday.

While the Dolphins have lost as many games as they have, a good chunk of them had been by a touchdown or less. That wasn't the case against Buffalo, as after the Bills went up 13-0 with 13:23 to go in the second quarter, the deficit never went back down to less than eight points.

Against a team looking to compete for a spot in Super Bowl LXI, the youth and inexperience of the Dolphins reared their ugly head in a way that hasn't been seen since maybe the San Francisco loss. That said, you can find positives if you look hard enough, and there was especially some good from the defense.

LOSING AND WINNING DOLPHINS PERFORMANCES IN WEEK 11

Loser - QB Kyle McCord

As you'll probably come to find out, the entire offense looked shaky in this game. McCord got no help from his offensive line, and a lot of his wide receivers forgot to wear their extra-sticky gloves. He's playing the Bills in Buffalo, for crying out loud.

He looked like someone who hadn't played many games of professional football, with a generous number of passes that either sailed over receivers or were underthrown. He rarely went for the long ball, and when he was under pressure, he equally struggled with check-downs or anything that required him to scan the field. He only threw one interception, which in itself feels like a win.

At no point in this game did it look like he could take over by himself, which is justified because that was always going to be impossible given the circumstances.

Winner - EDGE Chop Robinson

Back-to-back weeks for Chop being one of the biggest winners on these lists. Numbers-wise, his performance doesn't stand out with three tackles, a pass deflection, and a QB hit. If it were any other quarterback, he probably would have also recorded at least two sacks, but Josh Allen did what he does best and escaped an impossible situation.

The one time he couldn't make magic happen, though, was on that Robinson pass deflection, leading to an errant throw that sailed right to Jacob Rodriguez for an interception. He's not a one-dimensional player, as he was also solid in managing the run game, helping the defense limit the Bills to 95 rushing yards, an astronomically low number for a team with Allen and James Cook III.

Loser - WR Caleb Douglas

The rookie sensation had a hard time establishing himself. He was targeted 10 times, and while a fair number of the throws were off the mark, he was only able to haul in two receptions for 30 yards. More than anything, though, this will be the game that showcased perhaps his biggest issue — the drops.

There were four in this game for Douglas, with none bigger than the one on third-and-goal early in the third quarter. It forced their third field goal of the day, and it was the closest they ever got to a touchdown the rest of the game.

Winner - S Zayne Anderson

Filling in for Dante Trader Jr., Anderson made the most of an extended workload and recorded 12 tackles, a sack, three pass deflections, and an interception. It's easily his best performance of the season, considering how red-hot Buffalo's offense was entering this game. The sack was critical, as it forced a 54-yard field goal attempt from Tyler Bass that sailed wide left in the third quarter.

The interception, meanwhile, was the first of back-to-back picks thrown by Allen and McCord toward the end of the first half. It wasn't all perfect for Anderson, as DJ Moore's touchdown was assisted by both Anderson and Michael Taaffe blowing the coverage, and forcing us all to watch Moore pretend to be a seal for two full seconds.

Loser - RT Austin Jackson

Just when you thought maybe Jackson was improving after a clean stat sheet with no pressures, sacks or penalties against Indianapolis, things got ugly against Greg Rousseau and Buffalo. He was responsible for two sacks by Rousseau, and every time he didn't pressure McCord, it felt like a small victory.

Jonah Savaiinaea also had a rough game, but it seems clear that one of the positions where Miami needs a fresh face at is right tackle. Jackson's best attribute this season isn't blocking, but rather how he's stayed healthy, and that's not good enough. It doesn't matter who the quarterback is; the right side of the line of scrimmage is always a battleground that they'd better avoid being near.

Winner - K Daniel Carlson

It sure is great not to have a small panic attack every time a kicker is brought on the field. Carlson set the tone in the second quarter with back-to-back 52-yard field goals, then added a 27-yarder in the third quarter for good measure.

Yes, it's only one game for Carlson, but it's refreshing to see someone provide consistency to Miami's special teams, as it's been anything but that this season. No one will find long-term reasons to remember this game from a Dolphins perspective, but at least it looks like Miami has one less problem to worry about on their roster for the time being.

Loser - RB Jaylen Wright

Here we go again. Wright can't catch a break; the jokes about him being a magnet for defenders in the backfield have unfortunately aged well. He recorded 10 yards on five carries, and this is somehow an improvement from his games against the New York Jets, New England and Indianapolis.

Wright actually was decent on kick returns with 79 yards on three returns. Once he gets a full head of steam, he tends to be hard to bring down, but he never gets that opportunity on offense. That's why it's puzzling that he's been given this many carries up to this point as opposed to anyone else.

Winner - WR Malik Washington

In fairness, it would have been hard to beat what Washington was able to cook up against the Colts as a receiver, runner, and ... thrower. But even in a bad game for Miami's pass offense, he was serviceable enough for 30 yards on three receptions, with four fewer targets than Douglas.

Surprisingly, it's his ability to run the ball that might be something Bobby Slowik and the offense should look into moving forward. Any way to get him the ball more is welcome, especially when the rookies struggle in games like this against a tough defense, and teams like Denver and Chicago are still to come.