How the New Dolphins Receivers Are Looking to Make Their Mark

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's departure created a void at an already thin position for the Miami Dolphins.

Free agent additions Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert were surprised to see the Miami Dolphins trading Waddle, but are also eager to prove that they can capitalize on the open opportunities.

“Waddle, that's my guy,” Atwell said during a Zoom media session with Dolphins reporters. “I was kind of shocked when the trade happened, but we’ve got a lot of good receivers in the room. I feel like everybody's going to do their job to help the team, and that's what I'm looking forward to.”

“I could definitely say I was surprised,” Tolbert said. “We’re all competitors, and honestly, I've been in this league for four years now, I do know that it's always the next-man-up mentality.

“That's no knock on anybody or [Waddle] at all. It's just another opportunity for myself and the other guys in the room to get more opportunities, get more touches or whatever it may be, earn more playing time.”

Through four seasons, Tolbert, a 2022 third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, has 91 receptions for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had a breakout year in 2024, setting career highs in starts (15), receptions (49), yards (610), and touchdowns (7).

Tolbert’s playing time shrunk last season with the addition of George Pickens in Dallas, but he’s hoping to carve out a role and prove he can be an impact player for the Dolphins.

“All we ever can ask for is opportunity, and so I knew that I had a greater chance at cracking that here,” Tolbert said. “I know what I'm capable of, I know what I can do. Obviously, I just came from a squad that we were pretty stacked on the offensive side of the ball, so it was hard trying to get all the touches that you work for and you want.

“Just the opportunity to get back to that and get back to the guy that I was coming out of South Alabama, that was one of my main priorities as I was looking into free agency, and I felt like this was the best opportunity, and I'm excited about it.”

Tolbert’s 91 career receptions are second among Dolphins receivers, trailing only Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. He signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins after catching 105 passes for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns over five seasons with the Rams.

Known as a field-stretching threat, Atwell averaged at least 12.4 yards per reception throughout his time with the Rams, but hopes to become a well-rounded receiving threat in Miami.

“Everybody’s got different traits,” Atwell said. “For me, just speed and just running around getting open, but I want to bring more to the table, as in a little bit more blocking to the game. But I'm just here to do my thing, and hopefully we can win some games.”

With Waddle no longer in the picture, Atwell takes over as the most experienced receiver on the Dolphins roster. With that said, the former second-round pick understands that he needs to earn a starting job.

“I have no say so about that right now,” Atwell said. “I'm just coming in to work and do my part and help the Dolphins, and just do what's best for me. When the opportunities come, then I'll be able to prove it.”

Playing with Malik Willis

While Miami’s decision to trade Waddle caught both Tolbert and Atwell off guard, there are no surprises when it comes to the quarterback. Both players are excited to see what Malik Willis can do as a full-time starter.

“I see a guy who has crazy arm strength,” Tolbert said. “He loves to improvise. He's going to run with his legs, try to look for a play, and extend the play. A smart guy as well. I've known Malik since we obviously came into the league together, and he's gotten smarter.

“He's learned what not to do and what to do and how to be a pro and how to carry himself in a certain way to be that guy that he's getting the opportunity to be. I think he has an opportunity in front of him, and I know that he's ready for it. I'm looking forward to being able to be by his side and help and be there for him, be a reliable person for him.”

Willis passed the ball only 35 times last season, but completed nearly 86 percent of his throws while averaging over 12 yards per attempt. He hasn’t averaged less than 10 yards per attempt since his rookie year, which could pair well with Atwell’s ability to sneak behind the secondary.

“We’ve got a great quarterback that can run and throw it,” Atwell said. “So, I'm just excited to be here.”