Lamm Finds a New Team While Dolphins Have a Potential Right Tackle Situation

A year after contemplating retirement, Kendall Lamm will be continuing his NFL career, but it won't be with the Miami Dolphins.

And it could be argued that maybe they could have used him.

The veteran tackle will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeff Zriebec of The Athletic, replacing Hakeem Adeniji, who was placed on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

With the move, his tenure with the Dolphins officially ends, though it pretty much was over once the Dolphins decided not to re-sign him as a free agent this offseason. After signing with Miami in 2022, he provided backup help left or right tackle behind starters Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson.

Now that the Dolphins can't turn to him in the event of a future injury, it's worth wondering whether letting him walk was the right move going forward.

What Happened To Lamm?

Lamm's tenure in Miami was put at risk at the end of the 2024 season when he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a serious back injury that required surgery.

During the ensuing offseason, Lamm was contemplating retiring from football but was convinced to sign with Philadelphia in March, only to be released in August as part of roster cuts.

The Dolphins re-signed him a day later, though he recorded seven snaps the entire season. Some of his best work as a lineman came during 2024, when Pro Football Focus graded him as the 10th-best pass blocker out of all qualified tackles, providing much-needed protection for Tua Tagovailoa.

The New Regime Says No

As reliable as his pass blocking was, he was ranked 109th in run blocking, and this is why he might struggle in Miami's current system. Run blocking always felt like his weakest link, which feels unacceptable in an offense that will headline Malik Willis, De'Von Achane, and an emphasis on the ground game.

With Lamm's departure, the depth of the position will be called into question, and it starts with the starter, Austin Jackson. He's noted why he feels ready for the 2026 season during training camp, but health will always be a cloud that hovers over him.

Jackson has missed extensive time over the years due to numerous injuries, including four placements on the injured reserve list and missing the latter half of the 2024 season. He's suffered injuries to his foot, knee, and, most recently, toe. His reps in practice were very limited Monday, raising the possibility of some kind of physical issue.

Be Ready, Just In Case

Jackson has proven he can be a solid lineman when healthy, only allowing eight pressures, one sack, and four penalties in 318 snaps last season. But it would be foolish not to have a backup at the ready just in case.

Among the backup options at tackle are veterans Charlie Heck and possibly Jamaree Salyer, a pair of offseason acquisitions. Heck played for Tampa Bay last season, while Salyer played for the Chargers.

Heck raises early concerns after a troubling 2025 season when he was given the fourth-lowest rating for a tackle by PFF, and his work early in training camp has been spotty at best. Salyer, meanwhile, has been working at guard and has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed issue.

In reality, there isn't a clear answer in terms of who could be Jackson's replacement in case he goes down. Moving first-round pick Kadyn Proctor to right tackle could be an option, but the Dolphins have put him at left guard to start his NFL career.

Lamm possibly could have been an option if the Dolphins eventually end up needing a right tackle, but that's out now.