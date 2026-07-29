How Achane Wants To Prove He Can Win the 2026 Rushing Title

With the weight of an entire offense on his shoulders, running back De'Von Achane has hefty goals for himself and the Miami Dolphins this season.

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Achane finds himself a veteran on offense and is ready to take on the leadership role he's expected to assume.

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season after he racked up 1,350 rushing yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns, he's ready to claim the rushing yards title. Aside from that, he also wants to prove that teams that are discrediting the Dolphins are making a big mistake.

Achane shared motivations and goals for this season, which have never been higher for the 2023 third-round pick. Even with new players and a new coaching staff around, there's no stress for one of the faces of the franchise.

Don't Change The Routine

A goal that Achane is currently achieving is to not change too much about how he's preparing for the season. The time off was nice, but there are advantages to being a veteran of the offense, including playing how he wants to play.

"We were off a little bit, but it's always exciting to get back on the field, especially just to hurry up and build that connection with each other," said Achane. "I went on a couple cruises, and I hung with the guys, splitting between team and family. This is my fourth year here, so I know the playbook and that's not something I'm stressing about. So when I'm on the field, I'm clear-minded."

Achane is ready for whatever plays that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will call, especially when the objective is to run with the ball as best he can. That remains the same regardless of who's calling the plays.

A Slowik-led offense has seen success when they have physical running backs who hammer the outside zone. In Houston, he had names like Devin Singletary and Joe Mixon to work with, but now he has Achane, who wants to fit right into the system.

"The only difference is the voice," said Achane. "They’re not the same person, so Slowik might call something else. I don't know what Mike McDaniel would call because he's not here, but whatever Slowik calls, I'm going to run it. He wants us to be more of a running team, and I'm okay with that."

Quickly Jell With Teammates

Another goal for Achane is to create bonds with his teammates on offense to make sure everyone's on the same page. That includes right tackle Austin Jackson, who wasn't able to practice with Achane during the offseason, but quickly got reps in at the start of training camp during 11-on-11 drills.

Between Jackson's foot injury in 2025 and Achane's shoulder surgery, getting reps with each other this early in training camp is a solid sign that rehab has gone as planned for the pair. Achane credits the removal of seven-on-seven drills in the first practice of camp to allow him to jell with everyone in the trenches while showcasing his talent in a way he wasn't able to do before.

"It most definitely felt natural," said Achane. "I said the same thing to Austin - 'I ain't seen you in a little minute, about time you came out here' - and just giving him jokes. But it felt good having the whole team out there on the field today. I like 11-on-11 because you run the ball. You can't run the ball in 7-on-7. So I prefer the O-line being there. I like it more realistic."

When it comes to his quarterback, Achane has continued to praise Malik Willis. Specifically, he highlighted his footwork and how agile he can be when on the move. A positive trait for Willis is how he can scramble either in the pocket to buy time or to gain yardage when it collapses.

Between the speed of Willis and Achane, it creates a triple-threat that defenses will have to be aware of — Willis the passer, Willis the rusher, and Achane in the backfield.

"He's quick, man," said Achane. "It’s always good when a quarterback can make plays with his feet, so I feel like this year is going to be a little different and teams are going to have to worry about that a lot."

Prove Miami's Critics Wrong

As far as on-the-field goals, there's no specific number of yards or touchdowns he wants to break. But plain and simple, he wants to win the rushing title. He was fifth in the NFL in 2025 with 1,350 (271 behind rushing champ James Cook), but in a new offense that will utilize him even more, that might be what he needs to break through.

"Everybody’s going for the rushing yards, being number 1," said Achane. "So, whatever number that is, that's just the thing."

Achane has established himself as a clear-cut top 10 running back in the NFL, recently coming in seventh in an ESPN survey of executives, scouts and coaches. He understands why he's not higher, citing the difference in his style compared to other backs and how the media perceives him.

"Of course, I think I should be higher," said Achane. "But everybody has their own opinion. As long as I'm in the conversation, I'm cool with everybody's opinion. Everybody’s offense is different. Everybody has different skill sets. Somebody might like a big, heavier back. But as long as I'm in the conversation, I'm cool."

When it comes to size and weight, Achane stands out when compared to some of the other top running backs in football. At 59, he's shorter than the four running backs who recorded more rushing yards than him in 2025, and the second-lightest at 191 pounds, ahead only of Cook.

What Achane takes more offense to is the team rankings that consistently pin Miami as one of the weaker squads in football. This is where Achane and the Dolphins want to prove that they shouldn't be underestimated.

"We’re kind of used to that," said Achane. "If teams feel that way about us when they play us, they’re not going to be taking us seriously, and if you're doing that, you've got a long day for yourself."