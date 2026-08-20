Miami Dolphins Joint Practice with Giants Observations: Skirmishes, Sacks, and More

The Miami Dolphins' joint practice with/against the New York Giants on Thursday had a little bit of everything, from skirmishes, injuries, defensive takeaways and unfortunately for the Miami offense had a lot of sacks.

In the longest practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex this summer, the Dolphins and Giants went at it for almost two hours of competitive work, starting with one-on-ones.

It was hot and humid in Miami Gardens on this day — shocker, we know — and hot is definitely how we could characterize the temperature of practice.

By our count, we got about a half-dozen flare-ups, skirmishes, altercations, whatever the term you want to use, starting near the very start when Abdul Carter hit Patrick Paul with an open-handed hand to the facemask after a one-on-one rep. And it stayed testy to the end, with a flare-up that involved at least five players after the very last play of practice, a field goal by Giants kicker Dominic Zvada.

That field goal ended a late-game drive where each first-team offense got the ball at its 35 with a little over a minute left. The Dolphins also got a field goal, but it came after a three-and-out that featured two sacks — official sacks with whistle blown by the officials on hand.

That was the theme of the day for the Dolphins offense, unfortunately, because it simply couldn't handle the Giants pass rush. By our count, we had the Giants with eight sacks, including three very early in the practice by defensive lineman Chauncey Golston.

The highlight on defense was provided by rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with his interception, though he also had his hands full trying to cover new Giants tight end Isaiah Likely.

With action going on simultaneously on the two outside fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex, we chose to focus on the Dolphins offense, though we were able to glean some highlights for the defense.

The word among other Dolphins reporters was that their defense held its own, but it was a clear and decisive L for the offense.

ATTENDANCE AND INJURY REPORT

Three Dolphins players sustained injuries during the practice, the most notable involving linebacker Tyrel Dodson. He was observed walked behind one end zone toward the end of practice without shoes or his helmet or pads.

Wide receiver A.J. Henning, who has had himself a good camp, walked inside the medical facility at the Baptist Health Training Complex accompanied by a trainer after going down while covering a punt.

And then guard James Ester, the converted defensive tackle claimed off waivers from Green Bay, went down with an apparent lower leg injury on a running play in a team period.

Dolphins players who did not participate were QB Quinn Ewers, LB Jordyn Brooks, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., EDGE Cameron Goode, DT Kenneth Grant, TE Ben Sims, DT Zach Sieler, EDGE Clelin Ferrell. Saw Quinn Ewers but he's not practicing. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is back at practice.

Cornerback JuJu Brents and wide receiver Chris Bell, the latter still wearing a red jersey, did not do any competitive periods.

Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. and safety Dante Trader Jr. were back as full participants.

THE WILLIS WATCH

This was a day that illustrated that for all of Willis' talents, there are limits to what he'll be able to do if he can't be protected.

By our calculations, Willis was 12-for-20 and his number of completions was almost matched by the seven sacks he took. And this is where we point out they're not cheap "you get a sack, you get a sack" stats that sometimes occur in a training camp practice. The Giants legit were in his face for most of practice.

Of his 12 completions, eight of them were to running backs or tight ends, with De'Von Achane getting four receptions and Greg Dulcich two. Achane had an apparent touchdown pass, but it was nullified when officials threw a flag on Kadyn Proctor for a pretty obvious holding penalty.

Willis' best throw came very late in practice when he escaped pressure and completed a pass across the middle to Tutu Atwell.

The one blemish on his stat line was an interception but cornerback Paulson Adebo when he threw while rolling to his left, but Adebo stepping in front of intended receiver Caleb Douglas. Based on where the players were on the field, that likely would have been an 80-yard pick-six. This was a bit of a late throw, though Douglas could have helped by coming back for the ball a bit.

Willis overall again moved and threw the ball well, but the results couldn't be there with the offensive line struggling as much as it was.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

-- With Ewers sidelined, Cam Miller again got the second-most reps at QB and he had the best throw of the day, a completion for about 20 yards in the middle of the field to Terrace Marshall Jr.

-- Some of the sacks the Giants recorded came as a result of blitzes that produced free rushers, including one by former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. So let's just say the Dolphins blitz pick-up wasn't great on this day.

-- There were protection issues from some of the offensive linemen as well, with basically every starter victimized on one play or another. The tackles in particular had a rough time, though. This has continued a very uneven summer for Austin Jackson once he returned from the injury that kept him out.

-- Jackson was kept out of one first-team set after he broke the rules of engagement and threw a wild right hand (slap, not fist) at the face of pass rusher Abdul Carter, who was a major agitator on this day by getting in the face of Dolphins players on a regular basis.

-- In the one-on-one involving Dolphins offensive ilnemen Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul won their rep, but also got a bit handsy pretty quickly where an overzealous official very well could decide to call holding in a game situation.

-- On the other field, got the chance to observe Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers each win a one-on-one rep.

-- On Holland's sack, rookie tight end Will Kacmarek picked him up late and was unable to slow him down.

-- Second-team offensive linemen we noticed with nice clearing blocks on different runs were center Andrew Meyer and guard Josh Priebe, as well as rookie sixth-round pick D.J. Campbell.

-- Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese got the better of Aaron Brewer on a run blitz to disrupt a run.

-- The Dolphins had one run that appeared to break when Achane found a crease on the right side, but even on that play Carter was raising his hand after Achane had sprinted downfield to signal he would have had the tackle after a few yards. That still looked like a good run regardless.

-- Rookie tight end Seydou Traore, whose spot on the 53 shouldn't be considered a lock, failed to come up with a pass that was thrown behind and around his hip, a tough but clearly makeable catch.

-- Defensive tackle Matthew Butler, who found himself in the middle of some skirmishes, got a sack against Jaxson Dart.

-- During the time where Jackson was kept out, Caedan Wallace took his place at right tackle, but he was beaten by Brian Burns for a sack.

-- Miller's one incompletion on the day came after he threw the ball away when he was pressured after dropping the ball in a botched fake handoff that nicked the running back.

-- While there was no live tackling, this nonetheless was a physical presence and Holland gave rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. a good pop after he caught a pass from Willis and the rookie did well in hanging on to the ball.

-- On the Giants' final two-minute drive, Jason Marshall Jr. had a good pass breakup against wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

-- Safety Michael Taaffe earlier had a really nice pass breakup against Likely.

-- Again, the focus from here was the offense. And it was not a good or promising effort.