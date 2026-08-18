Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practice 13 Observations: Rookies Shine (But Different Ones This Time)

The Miami Dolphins practiced in front of their second ticket members Tuesday, and those fans got to see some outstanding individual performances.

Two players who stood out were rookie draft picks, but after Caleb Douglas and Jacob Rodriguez drew the headlines on previous days, this time it was Chris Johnson and Kevin Coleman Jr. who shined.

Coleman, taking part in team periods for the first time in a couple of weeks, had the two touchdown receptions on the day, one from Malik Willis and the other from Cam Miller.

Johnson, meanwhile, just blanketed wide receivers the entire practice, including one rep where he was covering Douglas down the field. It was about as impressive a practice a cornerback can have without coming up with an interception.

In addition to his coverage, Johnson also had a good play in run support.

There were no interceptions at all on this day, and maybe one turnover, which came off a botched exchange between Willis and running back De'Von Achane.

Douglas, who was back at practice after missing the end of work Monday, had his most quiet day in recent memory as he was held without a catch.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who also has created a lot of headlines in training camp, also had a very quiet day.

The Dophins again were missing several players: DT Zach Sieler, DT Kenneth Grant, LB Ronnie Harrison Jr., LB Jordyn Brooks, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., TE Ben Sims, QB Quinn Ewers, WR Theo Wease Jr. and EDGE Clelin Ferrell.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. and cornerback JuJu Brents both did individual work, but were kept out of team periods.

Other players who took part in individual drills but not team periods on this day were DB Dante Trader Jr. and WR Kevin Coleman Jr., who both returned to practice after missing time.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Bell again practiced with a red jersey. Edge Seth Coleman-Lyles, who was re-signed Tuesday morning, also took part in practice.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski and linebacker Cam Riley practiced after being signed by the Dolphins on Sunday — in Gronowski's case, being re-signed.

The Dolphins will conduct a closed walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday before their joint practice with/angainst the New York Giants on Thursday morning.

THE WILLIS WATCH

If going strictly by stats, it was not a good day for Willis or the passing game with the first-team offense, but he also had a couple of highlight throws.

His touchdown pass, for example, came on a sidearm throw while moving to his left after he spun around to get past oncoming pass rusher Max Llewellyn. He also had a nifty completion to Malik Washington when he threw downfield while moving up in the pocket to escape pressure. He another completion to Washington off a sidearm throw.

One of his incompletions came on a perfectly thrown pass over the middle to tight end Greg Dulcich off the blitz, with Dulcich looking like he was expecting the ball to come his way.

Willis also had his best designed run of training camp when he got around the right offensive side and could have had a 20-yard touchdown run had he gotten the one block downfield that he needed.

Willis did have a couple of misfires, including an out to Dulcich and earlier a sideline throw to Jaylen Wright after he got open.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

-- With Ewers sidelined, Cam Miller again got his chance with the second unit and had his moments, though he was more inconsistent than Monday. His clear highlight was his pretty touchdown pass to Coleman that he threw was rolling to his right. He later missed an easy completion in the flat to fullback D.J. Herman when he failed to set his feet.

-- Along with Johnson and Coleman, the players who really stood out on this day were Malik Washington and (again) Chop Robinson. Washington again was Willis' favorite target; he had three receptions as well as a two-point conversion late in practice. At the risk of repeating ourselves and offending a portion of Dolphins fans, he remains the most consistent wide receiver on the team in terms of production. He doesn't have the same ceiling as Caleb Douglas, but that's a different conversation.

-- As for Chop, he had a couple of dominating reps against Austin Jackson, including one where he literally threw him on the ground on a running play.

-- The Dolphins conducted one-on-ones before the team periods, and what stood out in the lineman battles (where we always focus our attention) including strong work by Kadyn Proctor, Patrick Paul getting the best of Chop Robinson and Jordan Phillips coming back after being handled by Aaron Brewer by getting Andrew Meyer on the ground.

-- Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. had a good pass breakup on a long pass from Willis to Malik Washington early in teams, though Washington came back to prevent the interception.

-- Rookie Trey Moore continues to do a good job as a run defender, coming up to meet De'Von Achane after a pitch.

-- Edge David Ojabo had one of his best practices in a while. He stuffed Wright on a run and later got a sack after getting around Charlie Heck.

-- Newcomer Cam Riley made a play immediately when he met Carlos Washington Jr. in the hole at the line.

-- Zayne Anderson a sack against Willis on a blitz.

-- Newcomer Fatorma Mulbah got penetration on a run by Ollie Gordon II, but Gordon showed some quick feet to get past him and bounce the play outside.

-- QB Mark Gronowski again showed some nifty feet on a scramble and also a designed run.

-- Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who did some minor extracurricular stuff on tackle Caedan Wallace earlier, got a sack of Cam Miller in the final team period.