Dolphins 2025 Cornerback Report Card: Douglas and the Rest

Miami Dolphins’ season did not go as planned, largely because their roster didn’t meet expectations.

Now that the team is turning the page with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, we’re taking one last look back at the 2025 roster and mostly grading players who played meaningful snaps.

We’re going position by position to grade every player based on the film study we did during the season and their expectations.

We’ve already done the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, offensive line, and interior defensive line, edge rushers, and the linebackers, so now it's time do the cornerbacks.

Rasul Douglas

The Dolphins signed Douglas in late August, and he wasn’t even a starter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. However, an injury to Storm Duck in that game forced Douglas into the lineup, and the veteran didn’t look back.

Douglas recorded 13 pass breakups and two interceptions this season and was generally immune to giving up big plays.

His 430 yards allowed in coverage were the fewest he’s given up since 2021, and his 73 passer rating allowed was the second best of his career. There’s a good argument that Douglas could’ve made the Pro Bowl this past season.

Miami’s soft zone scheme did protect Douglas a good bit, and teams were more than happy to run the ball on the Dolphins throughout 2025, so he wasn’t tested like other outside CBs around the league.

Still, his play was a huge reason the Dolphins’ secondary was even functional at times. He’s a free agent this offseason, but Miami should consider bringing him back if he’s interested in a short-term deal.

Grade: B+

Jack Jones

Jones was another August addition who ended up playing a ton of snaps for the Dolphins. He started in all 17 games this season, and he mostly did a solid enough job.

Jones had six passes defended and one interception, which led to the team’s winning overtime field goal against the Washington Commanders in Spain. The cornerback also made a number of impact tackles near the line of scrimmage throughout the season.

The thing with Jones is that he’s just not a consistent player. His passer rating allowed of 119.3 this past season was the highest of his career. In fact, it’s the first time Jones has ever had a passer rating allowed higher than 100 in a full season.

His tackling was also a problem throughout 2025. While he made 25 stops (tackles that result in a negative play for the offense), he also had a missed tackle percentage of 18.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

For reference, that number should be closer to the 10 to 12% range. Like Douglas, Jones is a free agent this offseason.

Although he’s not a consistent standout, the Dolphins don’t have any depth at cornerback and could at least survive with Jones taking reps in 2026.

Grade: C

Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall Jr. left training camp as the team’s starting slot cornerback. That was super impressive for a rookie, fifth-round pick, but the Dolphins also faced a ton of injuries in the secondary during the summer.

The Florida Gators product was the team’s primary nickel during the first two games of the season before an injury in Week 3 landed him on injured reserve until Week 9.

Overall, Marshall played in 12 games, but he only played more than 10 defensive snaps in eight. That’s not much of a sample size to judge a rookie on.

Marshall struggled a bit in the slot, as he looked quite comfortable playing a new position and was involved in several coverage busts. However, he had some standout performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Those should give some fans hope, and we’d also wager that the team explores moving him back outside in 2025. Still, Marshall showed a ton of juice for a Day 3 pick, so our grade will reflect that.

Grade: B-

JuJu Brents

Brents played just more than 100 snaps this season before suffering another injury. We’re including him mostly because he’s still under contract for 2026 and could factor into the team’s plans because he’s just 26.

In his two starts with the Dolphins in Weeks 10 and 11, Brents showed that he had the physical tools to be a starting-caliber cornerback. He was excellent in the team’s upset win against the Bills, and the Commanders started picking on his replacement when he left in that game.

The only thing holding Brents back is his injury history. It’s why Indianapolis released him during roster cuts this offseason, and he suffered another season-ender with Miami.

The Dolphins should keep him around as a young, talented lottery ticket, but they can’t rely on him taking meaningful snaps in 2026.

Grade: Incomplete

Storm Duck

Like Brents, Duck also lost most of his season to injury. The former undrafted free agent was the team’s starting outside cornerback in Week 1, but suffered an injury that rendered him inactive from Weeks 2 through 7.

He returned in Week 8, played 14 snaps, and got hurt again. This time, he landed on injured reserve, and he didn’t return.

Duck makes this list only because he’s under contract for 2026, and he’s got starting experience. Given he’s costing the team almost nothing, he’ll likely get a chance to compete for snaps this offseason.

A lot of it was outside of his control, but it was still a disappointing season for Duck.

Grade: Incomplete

Ethan Bonner

Bonner is the last name we’re including because, yes, he’s under contract in 2026. He played just 87 defensive snaps this season, but played another 250 on special teams.

His cornerback tape in limited snaps from this season was not good at all, and he was at the scene of some pretty big returns on special teams as well.

Miami might not be in a position to cut too many young players on cheap deals, but there’s likely to be better depth options than Bonner in 2026.

Grade: D

