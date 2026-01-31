After Frank Smith Finds New Team, What Are Options for Anthony Weaver?

Make it two out of three 2025 Miami Dolphins coordinators who have found their new job for next season, but what options are left for the third?

Frank Smith, who was Mike McDaniel's offensive coordinator during his four seasons as head coach, has been hired by the Minnesota Vikings as assistant head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Smith will assist head coach Kevin O'Connell with the offense and the run game planning, according to Rapoport.

Smith didn't call plays as offensive coordinator in Miami because that responsibility was handled by McDaniel, but he was instrumental in the offensive success of 2022 and 2023 when the Dolphins had one of the most explosive attacks in the NFL.

In an NFLPA survey of 1,700 players conducted during the 2023 season, Smith was voted as the No. 1 offensive coordinator in the league.

Smith was replaced as Dolphins offensive coordinator on new head coach Jeff Hafley's staff by Bobby Slowik, who served as passing game coordinator last season, his first on the staff after being offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2023-24.

In Minnesota, Smith will join a staff that includes former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who's the defensive coordinator, and former QB coach Charlie Frye, who's now a defensive assistant for the Vikings.

WHAT ABOUT WEAVER?

Before Smith found his new gig, special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman joined the Atlanta Falcons in the same capacity and now defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is the only main 2025 coordinator for the Dolphins still in limbo.

There are two head coach openings around the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

Weaver remains a finalist for the Arizona job, though reports suggest their top candidate is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, though he's also said to be the top choice for the Raiders.

Beyond Kubiak, the Cardinals also are believed to prefer L.A. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur ahead of Weaver or former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

The Dolphins, of course, are rooting for Weaver getting a head coaching job to put them in line for two compensatory third-round picks (one in 2026 and one in 2027) because of the Rooney Rule.

But what if he doesn't become a head coach in 2026?

As of early Saturday afternoon, there remained seven teams without a defensive coordinator after the Buffalo Bills hired former Denver Broncos assistant Jim Leonhard.

Those seven teams are, besides Arizona and Las Vegas, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, along with the Dolphins. Miami still is expected to add Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan in that role once Weaver's status becomes clear.

Weaver already has coached in Baltimore and Cleveland, though Baltimore's new head coach Jesse Minter was a defensive coordinator who might be looking for more of a defensive assistant than a true coordinator, the same as Tennessee with new head coach Robert Saleh.

There's also nothing keeping Weaver from taking a non-coordinator position, as Smith did with the Vikings.

Whatever it winds up being, we finally should get some clarity after Super Bowl LX.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: