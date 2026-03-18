An Updated 7-Round Dolphins Mock Draft After the Waddle Trade

The Miami Dolphins' draft capital took a nice surge with the trade of Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, with the team now scheduled to have 11 picks in 2026.

If that number remains, the total will match the 2020 draft for the most picks for the Dolphins since 1997.

To be sure, the trade of Waddle created another need for the Dolphins to potentially try to fill with one of those 11 picks.

Here then is an updated seven-round Dolphins mock after the Waddle deal.

MIAMI DOLPHINS SEVEN-ROUND MOCK DRAFT AS OF MARCH 18

Round 1, Pick 11

G Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano’s loss could end up being the Dolphins gain. Arguably the best offensive lineman in the

entire draft, Fano’s arms measured 32 1/8-inch at the combine, a number made famously too

short by New England’s Will Campbell, whose arms are actually slightly longer. Fano probably can play tackle anyway due to elite movement skills (4.91 40-yard dash (1.72 split) with a 32-inch vertical, 9-3 broad and the best 3-cone time among all linemen) but has All-Pro potential inside. A fantastic second-level blocker, he is ideal for the outside zone run game.

Round 1, Pick 30 (from Denver)

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Hill widely was held as the top linebacker prospect in the country heading into 2025 after

notching 113 tackles, 4 FF, 8 sacks and 23 pressures in 2024 and honestly there’s little reason for

his slide other than the value of position he will play. At 6-3, 238, he sticks his nose in there,

sheds blocks and gets to the ball with force. In Miami, he’s strong enough to be a SAM (strong side)

linebacker and fast enough to be a WILL (weak side) – and he can rush the passer. A combine warrior too (4.51 40-yard dash (1.58 split), 37-inch vertical, 10-5 broad), he could help give the Dolphins a

formidable linebacking unit.

Round 2, Pick 43

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The tape is very good, so the concern going in was how he would test – he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash

(1.54 10 -yard split) with a 38-inch vertical, 10-6 broad and put up 17 reps bench at 225. All in

the elite range for a corner. At 6 feet, 185, he seems to have high football IQ, is a ball hawk with a

good final burst to the ball and similar build to LSU’s Mansoor Delane. He’s also sticky in man coverage, good in zone and a solid tackler.

Round 3, Pick 75

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

The wait will be scary, but this draft is projected to have a good number of Day 2 wide

receivers. Lane is a robust 6-4, 200 pounds. He’s tall but still goes higher up the ladder on

contested balls and has a huge catch radius. He ran well (4.47) and would immediately line up

as Miami’s X receiver, providing a red zone threat for Malik Willis. Lane also comes in with 32

5/8-inch arms and having posted a 40-inch vertical at the combine.

Round 3, Pick 87 (from Philadelphia)

WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

After waiting to get their first receiver, Miami dips right back in and this time gets the Z to replace

Jaylen Waddle. Early mocks have Lance going later than this, but Jon-Eric Sullivan saw plenty

of NDSU’s Christian Watson (who he may well have had a hand in picking) and Lance is darn

near a carbon copy. The concern is how he deals with press, but long at 6-3 with a 4.34 40

time and 41 ½-inch vertical, there are a number of reasons to take the chance. He also

averaged 21.3 yards per catch on 51 receptions and dominated for NDSU the last two FCS

postseasons.

Round 3, Pick 90 (from Houston)

S V.J. Payne, Kansas State

Payne (6-3, 206) is admittedly a little bit of a project, but gives ideal length for Jeff Hafley’s secondary. He ran a 4.40 and has 34-inch arms and started 41 straight games to

close his career. As a pro, he’ll likely line up as a box safety. In his career, he posted 207 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 4 interceptions, and 4 FF for the Wildcats. Payne looks lanky but is a strong

tackler who uses both force and his long arms to secure a ball carrier. One-on-one pass

defense is an area he’ll need work.

Round 3, Pick 94 (from Denver)

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Another project with length, the concern with Davis has been consistency. He was hurt five

games in 2025 but played well in limited time – 19 tackles, two interceptions and three PBUs.

Davis is real long (6-4, 194 with 33 3/8-inch arms) and specializes in man coverage. He ran a

4.41 at the combine which is great because one common concern is how he sometimes loses

receivers mid-route and has to use his long speed to get back in the play. That said, you can’t

teach length and Davis has it in spades.

Round 4, Pick 130 (from Denver)

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

It may feel like cornerback overkill but given the state of the room since the end of 2024, the

need still exists to add young talent. Demmings is a high-ceiling 6-1, 193 with a 42-inch vertical

ran a 4.41. He posted 18 tackles, 4 interceptions and 5 PBUs in 2025 and uses the sideline as a

defender as well as any DB in the draft. His verticality shows up on tape as he is excellent at

high-pointing balls. Demmings is only on the board here based on the level of competition he

played.

Round 5, Pick 151

EDGE Patrick Payton, LSU

This is definitely longer than was the preference in terms of selecting the first edge. The

Dolphins desperately need size at the position as Chop Robinson – who gives one edge-setting

concerns – is the biggest edge on the roster at 254 pounds. Enter Payton, a 6-5, 260-pound

player who was ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year at FSU in 2022. After three productive

seasons in Tallahassee, the Miami native transferred to LSU and was not at his best (1 sack),

though he did post 16 career sacks. He lacks bend and fluidity but would still provide some

upside as well as the requisite size Miami seeks.

Round 7, Pick 227

EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

It would be a surprise to find Curry here but two reasons would be responsible. First would be

an overall lack of playing time. Curry really only saw significant action last season, his senior

year. Second, despite measuring at 6-3, 257, his arm and hand measurements came back well

below average (30 1/8-inch arms, 9 3/8-inch hand) for his position. Regardless, the film is good.

He uses a variety of moves to get upfield and is pretty relentless. There is also no arguing

against his ’25 stat line -- 66 tackles (40 solo) 11 sacks, 16.5 TFLs, 1FF, 2 FR and 2 passes

batted down.

R7, Pick 238 (from L.A. Chargers via Tennessee and N.Y. Jets)

DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota

Despite having drafted three defensive tackles last year, it isn’t unwise to add another given

Zach Sieler’s age. Eastern kind of jumps off the tape as a pass-rushing interior threat. He’s 6-

5¼, 320 and has crazy burst at the snap. He has long arms (34-inch) he gets up into a guards

chest and if he doesn't win with speed, is relentless with his bull rush to try to get home. Right

now, he wins with his physique but there is great room for growth in the technique department.

He has good bend for his size but right now barely has a counter move if stopped. Notably, he

showed up at Minnesota as a 4-star, 260-pound defensive end.