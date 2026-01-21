Analyzing the Competition for Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins figure to be in on Green Bay Packers free agent QB Malik Willis this offseason.

They’ve hired GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley away from the Packers, and it would be fairly surprising if Hafley doesn’t bring a few Packers offensive assistants with him to South Florida.

However, while it’s easy to connect the dots to Willis playing in Miami next season, the Dolphins will have a lot of competition for the young signal caller. There are a lot of teams in the QB market, and Willis is the only young, high-upside free agent on the market.

Combine that with a weak quarterback class in the 2026 NFL draft, and you’ve got a supply that doesn’t meet demand.

Who will the Dolphins’ top competition for Willis be? Let’s dive in.

Pittsburgh Steelers

For the first time in almost two decades, the Steelers won’t have Mike Tomlin as head coach. And one reason he likely decided to step away is that Pittsburgh hasn’t found a long-term option at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Aaron Rodgers seems more likely than not to retire this offseason, and Pittsburgh would then enter the QB market full steam ahead. Whoever Pittsburgh hires as head coach should give us some indication about how much rebuilding it’s trying to do.

If the Steelers hire a young up-and-coming coach, it only makes sense to pair that person with a young up-and-coming quarterback like Willis.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are in a pretty similar spot to Miami. They will have a new head coach and a quarterback on a massive contract that they’re likely to move on from this offseason.

Kyler Murray wasn’t a total bust in Arizona, but his injuries and inconsistent play seem to have worn thin for the Cardinals. Whether it’s via trade or release, Arizona is expected to be in the QB market this offseason.

In that scenario, Willis likely would be the team’s unquestioned starter for 2026 — no competition needed. If Arizona can put together a competitive offer, that might be extra appealing to Willis.

Minnesota Vikings

Outside of Minnesota, you don’t hear much about the Vikings being in the quarterback market, but they absolutely will be. J.J. McCarthy can’t stay healthy and didn’t play particularly well when he was on the field this past season.

Kevin O’Connell is heading into Year 5 without a single playoff win, and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s draft history isn’t overly impressive. Both of those guys are on the clock, so if they believe Willis is a meaningful enough upgrade, don’t be surprised if they get aggressive.

For Willis, O’Connell is an excellent QB developer, and he could stay in the NFC North and compete against the Packers twice a season.

New York Jets

No team suffered more from Dante Moore’s decision to return to school in 2026. The Jets need a quarterback, and it doesn’t look like they’ll get one in the draft.

That immediately makes them a threat to bring Willis on board. The only real question on their side is whether they’ll be spooked by what happened with Justin Fields last offseason.

Willis likely would require a similar deal, and there are some similarities in their strengths (athletic ability, arm talent). The Jets might not want to bet on another high-upside, unproven, young QB, but they also might not have a better option.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are in roughly the same spot as the Jets. They aren’t in a position to get the top quarterback in the draft, but desperately need some life at the position.

We don’t know who the Browns’ head coach will be, so it’s a bit hard to predict just how desirable this landing spot could be for Willis. That said, he’s a clear upgrade over Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The Browns also have Deshaun Watson on the roster, so he's technically an option.

However, I would be surprised if the Browns geniunely factor him into their QB plans this season beyond just having him on the roster.

What’s unclear is whether the Browns' new head coach and returning GM, Andrew Berry, will prefer someone like Willis or to run it back with Sanders and Gabriel in a bid to better position themselves for a QB in 2027.

Other Teams to Watch

Indianapolis Colts: Daniel Jones might not be ready for a bit and is a free agent. Plus, Shane Steichen’s track record with QBs is quite good.

Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski’s connection with Kirk Cousins means they might run it back with him, but pairing Willis’ speed with Bijan Robinson and Drake London has to be at least worth a look.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage