5 Packers Free Agents the Dolphins Should Consider

The Miami Dolphins might as well be called “Packers South” starting next season.

The team’s newest top hires, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, come from Green Bay. It’s also probably fair to expect Hafley to bring some more Packers assistants with him on the coaching staff.

With that in mind, it’s only logical to look at the Packers upcoming free agents to see if any of them might be a good fit for the Dolphins. Nobody will take a discount to join Hafley and Sullivan in South Florida, but it certainly makes sense that Hafley and Sullivan will be interested in a few players.

The Dolphins aren’t expected to be major players in free agency, and the Packers’ model doesn’t usually include big free agent contracts. Still, the Dolphins have too many needs to sign nobody.

Let’s look at a few possible options, with the understanding that some of these players might not even make it to free agency.

Potential Packers Free Agents for Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis, Quarterback

We covered the potential for Miami to sign Malik Willis before Sullivan and Hafley were even hired. Simply put, if the Dolphins are looking for a swing at a franchise QB this offseason, Willis is arguably the only viable option.

That said, Miami might get priced out of competing for Willis’ services for that very reason. The Dolphins can create more cap space than people think through restructures, cuts, and extensions, but Willis is trending toward a massive payday in an underwhelming QB market.

Willis coming to Miami feels incredibly unlikely, but it’s still one of those “you have to do your due diligence” scenarios.

Quay Walker, Linebacker

Outside of Willis, Walker is probably the team’s highest-profile unrestricted free agent this offseason. Green Bay declined Walker’s fifth-year option over the offseason, but Hafley put a lot of trust in the young linebacker.

“I think Quay is playing at an elite level right now,” Hafley said in late October. “His communication, the way he's calling things out, the way he's studying the game, the way he's practicing, his leadership on our team, to me, is at a whole different level on the field and off the field.

“Then you see what he's able to do in the run game, and then last week, when he had an opportunity to go 1-on-1 with some of those backs and really do a nice job on the pressures … I think he's taken a step, and I believe there's more room. I love being around the guy right now, and I give him a ton of credit. He's doing an awesome job.”

Walker is just 26 and would give the Dolphins a solid one-two punch with Jordyn Brooks at linebacker. Hafley’s scheme heavily relied on its linebackers juggling a lot of responsibility, so why not bring in the guy who wore the green dot last season?

The question will be more about Walker’s market and whether he’s viewed as a significant enough upgrade on Tyrel Dodson.

There are a lot of good free agents at linebacker, and Walker won’t fit everyone’s scheme, so there’s a reasonable chance Miami is heavily involved in his market.

Kingsley Enagbare, Edge Rusher

Edge rusher is a huge need for the Dolphins this offseason, and Kingsley Enagbare is a young player who could make it to the market this offseason.

Last season, he accounted for 24 pressures and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. That doesn’t seem like much, but he only had 227 pass rush snaps, while playing just 41% of the Packers’ total snaps.

A former fifth-round pick from South Carolina, Enagbare could serve as a nice depth piece as the Dolphins rebuild their edge rusher rotation. He shouldn’t cost a ton, and the idea of immediate playing time should be a good incentive.

Rashan Gary, Edge Rusher

Gary’s contract isn’t up at the end of this season, but he’s expected to be a cap casualty for the Packers. Over The Cap named him as a likely cut candidate, and multiple Packers writers I spoke with feel the same way.

Gary hasn’t lived up to his billing, but he’s certainly not a bust. For the Dolphins, they could capitalize on Gary’s low value, getting him on a “prove it” type contract. That would give Miami a legitimate scheme fit and plug-and-play starter at a significant position of need.

If Gary performs well, Miami would have the inside track to sign him long-term. He’ll be 29 heading into the 2027 season, and the Dolphins’ cap should be cleaned up by then. If not, the team can cut bait and move on.

Elgton Jenkins, Offensive Line

Jenkins falls into a similar category as Gary. He’s expected to be a cap casualty for the Packers, as he’s fallen out of favor in recent seasons.

I want to be clear, this would be a pretty unlikely pairing. However, Jenkins has guard, center, and tackle experience, and if Hafley brings a Packers assistant with him as the OC, Jenkins will know the offense.

If his market isn’t too robust, offering him a short-term, prove-it deal and plugging him in as a right guard makes a decent bit of sense. Jenkins pushed for a pay raise last offseason, so it would take a pretty substantial drop in his expectations to land with Miami, but it’s worth monitoring his situation this offseason.

Quick Hitters

Romeo Doubs, WR: Doubs will be way out of the Dolphins’ price range if he even makes it to free agency.

Sean Rhyan, OL: Rhyan would be an excellent addition for the Dolphins, but every Packers writer I spoke with said he likely won’t make it to free agency.

Rasheed Walker, LT: The Packers are expected to move on from Walker, but he’ll likely have a big market that will price Miami out.

