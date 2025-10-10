All Dolphins

Big Brewer Concern Highlights Final Dolphins Injury Report

The Dolphins ruled out two players on their final injury report of Week 6

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) looks on after the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) looks on after the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium last season. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The highlight of the Miami Dolphins’ final injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was that Tua Tagovailoa was not part of it.

Tua did not have a game status designation, confirmed what head coach Mike McDaniel had said before practice Friday.

The Dolphins did rule out two players and listed another two as questionable.

The biggest concern is center Aaron Brewer, who was listed as questionable with a pec injury. Brewer was a limited participant in practice all week.

With right guard James Daniels and right tackle Austin Jackson still on IR, the last thing the Dolphins need is to have to face the Chargers without a third starting offensive lineman.

If Brewer can’t go, logic says the Dolphins would go with veteran Daniel Brunskill, who was signed after the start of training camp.

Brunskill’s only action this season came in the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 when he went in at right guard after Kion Smith was benched.

Newcomer Cole Strange also could be an option, but he’s currently starting at right guard and it’s not likely the Dolphins want to have starters at two spots against the Chargers.

This also is a tough matchup for the Dolphins interior offensive linemen because Teair Tart has become one of the best interior defensive linemen since leaving Miami last summer.

Also listed as questionable was cornerback Storm Duck, who returned to practice this week after missing the last four games. Duck started the opener against the Indianapolis Colts but left the game with an ankle injury.

His return would create a decision for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver regarding the starting lineup.

Safety Elijah Campbell (quad) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (concussion) both were ruled out, although Dodson returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Tight end Darren Waller remains a limited participant in practice because of his hip injury, but he didn’t get a game status designation.

Along with Tagovailoa, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and tackle Larry Borom both were full participants in practice Friday after being limited at some point this week. Wilson and Borom also will be available.

CHARGERS FINAL REPORT

The Chargers ruled out twice as many players as the Dolphins, and among their four were some important players.

Right away, the Chargers ruled out their two current starting tackles, Joe Alt (ankle) and Trey Pipkins III (knee).

Summer trade acquisition Austin Deculus will make a second consecutive start for Alt at left tackle, and Chargers reporters indicated veteran newcomer Bobby Hart lined up at right tackle at practice Friday.

Also ruled out was former Dolphins defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, who’s dealing with a groin injury.

The fourth player ruled out was receiver/returner Derius Davis, who also has a knee injury.

Among the five players listed as questionable was yet another offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer, a backup who has lined up at different spots.

Another player listed as questionable was starting wide receiver Quintin Johnston (hamstring), and the others were OLB Bud Dupree (hamstring), FB/DL Scott Matlock (ankle), and LB Denzel Perryman, who returned to practice this week after being on IR with an ankle injury.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

