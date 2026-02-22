Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, and More

Part 2 of the pre-combine Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Sean Beachem:

What draft pick or picks would you need to trade either of the following players: Minkah, Waddle, Achane?

Hey Sean, the return clearly should be based on where the Dolphins are and how the players figure into the team’s future plans in terms of what they should want. If they can get a third for Minkah, I think that would be fine based on his age and contract. Waddle and Achane are still young enough that they could help the Dolphins get where they want in a couple of years, so I wouldn’t move them only there’s a very good return coming back, and that means (staying realistic) something like a 2nd and a 4th or 5th. I’m not sure I’d trade either for simply a first-round pick.

From CT:

Could Dolphins package Tua and Waddle to facilitate trading Tua?

I wouldn’t dismiss the idea because the Dolphins absolutely are going to have to throw in some kind of sweetener for any team willing to entertain the idea of trading for Tua because of his contract. Obviously the Dolphins would like to avoid this situation, but that’s just reality. I’m not predicting it will happen, but your thought that it’s within the realm of possibility has merit.

From Marco A. Briceño:

Why cut Tyreek now? Don’t they save more money designating him as a post-June 1 cut?

Hey Marco, there are three factors at play here. First, teams are allowed a maximum of two post-June 1 cuts every year. Second, cutting him now takes care of his cap hit all at once. Third, and most important, a post-June 1 doesn’t remove anything from your cap until, you guessed it, after June 1. This still was a $23 million cap savings as it was done.

From Thomas Hudson:

"If you don’t win a playoff game in six years with the same quarterback, maybe it’s time to move on." Maybe it is, maybe it isn't. Drew Brees and Peyton Manning did both break through in their 6th year and get their first playoff wins. I know I sound like a broken record on this, but I just think it is a mistake to dump Tua. I don't think McDaniel got the best from him that he has to give. Tua's greatest successes came when he either hit the quick timing throws or could climb the pocket and make plays downfield. Not investing in guards killed the second and the fact that they could never seem to work anyone other than Hill and Waddle into that quick passing game killed it. And that is without getting into the issues of the slow executing offense. Tua is a rhythm passer and looked better when they pushed the tempo. Anyway, I'll drop it now. They will do what they do. They certainly don't care what I think (with good reason). I will root for whoever is out there in September.

Hey Thomas, I could not disagree with you more about McDaniel not getting the best of Tua. Could not disagree more. Like, wow. But you’re right about more six years comment from the mailbag last week … because I forgot to add the important factor of a regressing quarterback. It should have read, if you haven’t won a playoff game with your quarterback in six years and he’s regressing, it’s time to move on. That didn’t apply to Brees or Manning or nowadays to Justin Herbert (because I know he’ll come up).

From Punxatawney Pete:

Hearing WR is deep position in draft (Pat Kirwan). Does that impact Jaylen Waddle’s status?

Hey Pete, not really because if the Dolphins have to spend an early pick to replace Waddle, then they can’t use that pick on another position for a roster that’s got hole everywhere. What happens with Waddle is going to be determine by how the new regime values him and what they could get for him in a trade.

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hey Poup! I get by nature, people always overreact. But the reaction to the “purge” cracks me up. In your opinion, what percentage of the Fins’ 7 wins last year can be assigned to the 3 (4 if you count Chubb) that got “purged”?

Hey Luis, yeah, it’s not like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, James Daniels or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were very important part of the wins, though I seem to recall Chubb having a very good game. Against Buffalo in November. So if you want a percentage, let’s go with 11.3.

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, with the release of Daniels, does this signal that they will prioritize the line and not pay it lip service? Also, are there any prospects in the upcoming combine you will be paying extra attention to? Thanks for all your work.

Hey Colin, no, the release of Daniels wasn’t about prioritizing the offensive line because he took a cap hit by letting go of the most established guard they had. That move was about establishing a “gamer” culture after Daniels wound up missing the whole season with a triceps injury that the team didn’t feel should have been season-ending and Daniels’ reluctance to give it a go. As for the combine prospects, I’d have to say I generally try not to overvalue it in terms of what the prospects could show because ultimately it’s about what those guys did on Saturdays (or whatever day of the week their program played). But I’m curious about Reuben Bain Jr.’s measurements, for example, and that gets some folks going crazy with overanalysis when the guy simply is a stud.

From Dion Gardiner:

I was curious how someone like C.J. Conrad joins the coaching staff when there are no ties to the current staff?

Hey Dion, what I would say here is there’s probably an indirect connection like, you know, friend of a friend of a friend that got Jeff Hafley curious, he looked into it and decided it was somebody who could help and might have a bright future in coaching. Or maybe there was a connection that’s not obvious. Bottom line is Hafley didn’t just pick out Conrad’s name out of hat or choose Kent State as the spot to get his latest assistant.

From Divingpelican31:

Hey Alain! I've heard that Sully has some physical profiles/criteria for players at each position. Do you have any insight into the measureables the new front office wants at each position? Do you expect they will simply eliminate those who don't fit from the draft board?

Well, Sullivan subscribes to the Packers model, which does put an emphasis on size, as evidenced by his famous comment about fast can get slower under certain circumstances but big doesn’t get smaller. So, yeah, I would think the Dolphins will stay away from undersized prospects — understanding there always are exceptions — and that means that Cincinnati cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis.