Biggest Takeaways from Dolphins Report Card

That the Miami Dolphins would earn the top grade in the annual NFLPA survey of working conditions wasn't a surprise when it came to the overall marks, but there definitely were some eye-opening revelations in terms of specific categories.

Despite an arbitrator's recent ruling that the NFLPA publishing the results of the survey every year violated terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, they surfaced anyway after they were leaked — as everyone should have known they would be.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from specific grades assigned to the Dolphins in various categories.

GRIER GETS A GOOD SCORE

As the person in charge of personnel for almost a decade, former GM Chris Grier became an easy and popular target for disgruntled Dolphins fans tired of watching their team come up short.

But Dolphins players gave Grier an A-minus, a grade we'd imagine would make some fans' heads explode.

Of course, it could be that Grier got his high grade for the Dolphins' generosity in handing out large contracts or extensions, sometimes to the detriment of the organization's well-being.

But overall Dolphins players clearly weren't as quick to point the finger at Grier for the team's shortcomings as fans would be.

McDANIEL'S DIP

While Grier was fired during the 2025 season, head coach Mike McDaniel made it to the end before he was fired four days after the final loss against the New England Patriots.

And it's certainly interesting that McDaniel ended up getting a lower grade than Grier in the 2025 survey after he earned an A-plus the previous year.

"Players identify scheduling, communication, and leadership as key areas for head coaching improvement, presenting an opportunity for [new head coach Jeff] Hafley next season," the survey said, according to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

It's an interesting comment from the survey as it pertains to scheduling and communication because leadership was the one area where McDaniel always seemed to be suspect.

That issue was particularly notable in 2024 when McDaniel talked after the season finale about players consistently being late for meetings.

The communication aspect is the one that stands out because it never surfaced as a potential issue even at the times when McDaniel's job security was being questioned.

KUDOS FOR COORDINATORS

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wasn't able to land a head-coaching job after interviewing for a few teams again this offseason, but he pretty clear got the endorsement of his Dolphins players.

Weaver earned an A in the NFLPA survey.

That was the highest grade among Dolphins coordinators, with offenisve coordinator Frank Smith getting an A-minus and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman getting a B.

The three coordinators have gone to different teams for 2026, Weaver back to the Baltimore Ravens, Smith to the Minnesota Vikings and Aukerman to the Atlanta Falcons.

TAKING CARE OF THE BODIES

The Dolphins have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries in recent seasons, but the grades related to keeping the players healthy all were good.

The Dolphins got an A for nutritionist/dietician, training room and training staff, and an A-plus for both weight room and strength coaches.

In the eyes of Dolphins players, the blame for the rash of injuries seems to belong on pure bad luck.