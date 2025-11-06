Bonner's Big Break Coming Up in Light of Thursday Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' number of missing players from practice went down from four to three Thursday, but it doesn't look like they'll have either starting cornerback Rasul Douglas or 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson after each missed a second day of practice.
Douglas' likely absence likely will mean a big opportunity for Ethan Bonner, who could even be in line to make his first NFL start.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said another option could be rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr.
If Robinson is kept out, as expected then Matthew Judon likely would join Bradley Chubb as the second starting edge defender.
The only change on the Dolphins injury report Thursday involved the return of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is dealing with thumb/foot issues and was limited after being out Wednesday.
Along with Douglas and Robinson, the other player who didn't practice again Thursday was wide receiver Dee Eskridge.
Robinson is expected to step into the starting lineup after the trade of Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that likely won't happen until the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.
The list of defensive players listed as limited was headlined by DT Zach Sieler, who was listed with a shoulder injury.
Also limited for a second day were the aforementioned Chubb, who's still dealing with a foot injury, and safety Ashtyn Davis, who missed the game against Baltimore because of a quad injury.
With Davis out, Melifonwu started against Baltimore. If neither is ready against Baltimore, it very could be rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. in the starting lineup.
Running back Ollie Gordon II also was limited again because of the ankle injury he sustained against Baltimore, while tight end Julian Hill practiced again after missing two games with an ankle injury.
Regardless of Gordon's status for the Buffalo game, logic suggests that second-year running back Jaylen Wright will be active against the Bills after being a healthy scratch against Baltimore.
Four other players again were on the injury report listed as full participants: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb), FB Alec Ingold (neck), Trader (shoulder) and WR Jaylen Waddle (foot).
BILLS PRACTICE REPORT
Buffalo had four players return to practice Thursday, including Joey Bosa (wrist), James Cook (ankle), Taron Johnson (groin) and DaQuan Jones (calf), though two more players didn't practice.
Joining DE A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) on the sidelines were starting cornerback Christian Benford, who had been limited with a groin injury Wednesday, and special teams standout Sam Franklin, who popped up on the injury report with an illness.
Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard was a full participant (after being limited Wednesday), as well former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who recently was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.