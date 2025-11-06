All Dolphins

Bonner's Big Break Coming Up in Light of Thursday Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had three players miss practice for a second consecutive day

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' number of missing players from practice went down from four to three Thursday, but it doesn't look like they'll have either starting cornerback Rasul Douglas or 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson after each missed a second day of practice.

Douglas' likely absence likely will mean a big opportunity for Ethan Bonner, who could even be in line to make his first NFL start.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said another option could be rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr.

If Robinson is kept out, as expected then Matthew Judon likely would join Bradley Chubb as the second starting edge defender.

The only change on the Dolphins injury report Thursday involved the return of safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is dealing with thumb/foot issues and was limited after being out Wednesday.

Along with Douglas and Robinson, the other player who didn't practice again Thursday was wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

Robinson is expected to step into the starting lineup after the trade of Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that likely won't happen until the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.

The list of defensive players listed as limited was headlined by DT Zach Sieler, who was listed with a shoulder injury.

Also limited for a second day were the aforementioned Chubb, who's still dealing with a foot injury, and safety Ashtyn Davis, who missed the game against Baltimore because of a quad injury.

With Davis out, Melifonwu started against Baltimore. If neither is ready against Baltimore, it very could be rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. in the starting lineup.

Running back Ollie Gordon II also was limited again because of the ankle injury he sustained against Baltimore, while tight end Julian Hill practiced again after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Regardless of Gordon's status for the Buffalo game, logic suggests that second-year running back Jaylen Wright will be active against the Bills after being a healthy scratch against Baltimore.

Four other players again were on the injury report listed as full participants: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb), FB Alec Ingold (neck), Trader (shoulder) and WR Jaylen Waddle (foot).

BILLS PRACTICE REPORT

Buffalo had four players return to practice Thursday, including Joey Bosa (wrist), James Cook (ankle), Taron Johnson (groin) and DaQuan Jones (calf), though two more players didn't practice.

Joining DE A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) on the sidelines were starting cornerback Christian Benford, who had been limited with a groin injury Wednesday, and special teams standout Sam Franklin, who popped up on the injury report with an illness.

Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard was a full participant (after being limited Wednesday), as well former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who recently was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Published
Alain Poupart
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

