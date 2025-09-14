All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (right), safety Ashtyn Davis (center) and cornerback Jack Jones (left) work during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (right), safety Ashtyn Davis (center) and cornerback Jack Jones (left) work during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots didn't have much suspense coming into Sunday, but it produced one positive nugget.

Safety Ashty Davis was not on the list, meaning he'll be active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury that had him limited in practice all week.

The inactive list includes the three players who were ruled out Friday — tight end Darren Waller, cornerback Storm Duck and defensive tackle Benito Jones — along with the two who were listed as doubtful, RB Jaylen Wright and CB Ethan Bonner.

Wright and Bonner both returned to practice for the first time in weeks, but weren't quite ready. Given that the Dolphins' next game is in four games — Thursday night at Buffalo — they would seem to have a better chance of playing in Week 3 than the three who didn't practice all week and were ruled out Friday.

The one healthy scratch will be WR Tahj Washington, inactive for a second consecutive week.

Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers once again will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO

The Patriots' inactive list features only five players, along with emergency third quarterback Tommy DeVito. the one player they had listed as questionable on their final injury report, running back Tyler Goodson, who is nursing an elbow injury.

The list is headlined by CB Christian Gonzalez, who continues to miss time with a hamstring injury he sustained in late July. He was ruled out Friday, as was OLB Keion White.

The other New England inactives are NT Eric Gregory, WR Efton Chism and G Caedan Wallace.

It's worth noting that starting right tackle Morgan Moses and linebacker Marte Mapu both are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News