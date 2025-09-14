Breaking Down the Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots didn't have much suspense coming into Sunday, but it produced one positive nugget.
Safety Ashty Davis was not on the list, meaning he'll be active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury that had him limited in practice all week.
The inactive list includes the three players who were ruled out Friday — tight end Darren Waller, cornerback Storm Duck and defensive tackle Benito Jones — along with the two who were listed as doubtful, RB Jaylen Wright and CB Ethan Bonner.
Wright and Bonner both returned to practice for the first time in weeks, but weren't quite ready. Given that the Dolphins' next game is in four games — Thursday night at Buffalo — they would seem to have a better chance of playing in Week 3 than the three who didn't practice all week and were ruled out Friday.
The one healthy scratch will be WR Tahj Washington, inactive for a second consecutive week.
Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers once again will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVE INFO
The Patriots' inactive list features only five players, along with emergency third quarterback Tommy DeVito. the one player they had listed as questionable on their final injury report, running back Tyler Goodson, who is nursing an elbow injury.
The list is headlined by CB Christian Gonzalez, who continues to miss time with a hamstring injury he sustained in late July. He was ruled out Friday, as was OLB Keion White.
The other New England inactives are NT Eric Gregory, WR Efton Chism and G Caedan Wallace.
It's worth noting that starting right tackle Morgan Moses and linebacker Marte Mapu both are active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.