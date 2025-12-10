Checking Out Dolphins Player Contract Incentives (and Who Might Hit Them)

While the Miami Dolphins will be fighting to work their way into the playoffs in the final four games of the regular season, there also will be individual goals at stake for several players in the form of incentives that could add to their 2025 compensation.

For example, edge defender Bradley Chubb already earned a $1.225 bonus for reaching six sacks on the season.

There are a total of 17 players on the Dolphins roster with incentives tied to playing time, statistical landmarks or postseason honors, according to salary cap website Spotrac, including two players on injured reserve — Tyreek Hill and Jason Sanders.

Here’s a rundown of those Dolphins players with incentives (not including bonuses for being on the roster):

DOLPHINS PLAYER INCENTIVES

OLB BRADLEY CHUBB

Playing Time Incentives

60% of defensive snaps: $1.225M

65%: $900,000

70%: $900,000

75%: $900,000

Sacks Incentives

6: $1.225M

8: $900,000

11: $900,000

13: $900,000

Performance Incentives

Playoff Win + 50% Snaps: $350,000

2025 Pro Bowl: $500,000

2026-2027 Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Chubb now has 6.5 sacks on the season and he’s currently played 70 percent of the defensive snaps, which would earn him $3.025 million if it holds up.

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

Playing Time/Achievement Incentives

50% regular season + Wild Card Win: $250,000

50% regular season + Divisional Round Win: $500,000

50% regular season + Conf. Championship Win: $500,000

50% regular season + Super Bowl Win: $1M

Where he stands: Tua will meet the playing time requirements, but he also needs a playoff win to get incentive money and that looks dicey at best at this time.

DT ZACH SIELER

Annual Pro Bowl Escalator: $375,000

Where he stands: This would increase Sieler’s base salary for the next two seasons, but it’s difficult to envision Sieler earning a Pro Bowl invitation this year, though maybe he’ll be the beneficiary of a make-up vote after his past two seasons.

LB JORDYN BROOKS

Performance Incentive

if team is Top 20 in Points Allowed

75% Snaps: $500,000

85%: $500,000

Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Brooks seems like he should be a lock to make the Pro Bowl when the selections are announced later this month, though you never know with those things. Brooks also looks good in terms of the other $1 million in incentives because he’s currently at 96 percent of the defensive snaps and the Dolphins are tied for 15th in points allowed through 14 weeks.

T AUSTIN JACKSON

Performance Incentive

If team is Top 25 in Points Scored

80% Snaps: $166,667

85% Snaps: $166,667

90% Snaps: $166,666

Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $500,000

Where he stands: Because of the toe injury that cost him a good chunk of the season, Jackson won’t be cashing in any bonus money.

FB ALEC INGOLD

Pro Bowl Bonus: $500,000

Where he stands: Fullback selections for the Pro Bowl always are tricky, so Ingold does have a shot considering he’s fourth in the NFL in fan voting at the position and he was selected for the game in the 2023 season.

DB IFEATU MELIFONWU

Playing Time Incentive

65%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

Sack Incentive

3: $250,000

Where he stands: Through 13 games, Melifonwu stands at 49 percent of the defensive snaps, so reaching 65 might be difficult. He’s got one sack and doesn’t blitz enough to think getting to three is realistic.

LB TYREL DODSON

Playing Time Incentive

(requires team improvement in INTs)

65%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

85%: $750,000

Pro Bowl: $250,000

Where he stands: Dodson has had a pretty solid season for the Dolphins, but if there’s one linebacker on the team who’s going to the Pro Bowl, it’s Brooks. Dodson is at 91 percent in defensive snaps, but the Dolphins currently have seven interceptions after having 10 in 2024, so he’ll need help in that department.

T LARRY BOROM

Playing Time Incentive

60%: $250,000

75%: $250,000

Where he stands: Borom currently is at 80 percent after starting most of the season in place of Jackson, and the math suggests he might have a shot at the 60 percent incentive if he doesn’t play again on offense.

S ASHTYN DAVIS

Playing Time Incentive

(Requires team being Top 25 in Defensive Points Allowed)

50%: $250,000

60%: $250,000

Where he stands: Even despite missing time with injuries, Davis currently stands at 72 percent of the defensive snaps and the scoring defense has him earning his incentive.

QB ZACH WILSON

Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)

40% Snaps: $250,000

45% Snaps: $250,000

50% Snaps: $250,000

55% Snaps: $250,000

50% Game Snaps + Team Win: $100,000 (max 10)

Combo Incentive: $2M

50% Regular Seasons Snaps +

Team finishes Top 20 in Offensive Points

Playoff Berth

Where he stands: Wilson hasn’t been needed because Tagovailoa has stayed healthy, so he won’t be collecting incentive bonuses.

TE DARREN WALLER

Performance Incentives:

Receiving Yards

700: $750,000

Receptions

55: $750,000

Receiving TDs

6: $750,000

60% Snaps

$750,000

Where he stands: The only incentive that looks within reach is the one for touchdowns because Waller already had four, even though he’s played only six games.

OLB MATTHEW JUDON

Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)

59%: $500,000

65%: $500,000

65% + Playoff Berth: $500,000

Sacks Incentives (cumulative)

7: $500,000

10: $500,000

Pro Bowl: $500,000

Where he stands: After starting the season as a backup to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Judon immediately got behind in the quest for the incentives.

WR NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE

Receiving Yard Incentive

(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)

500: $50,000

600: $75,000

Reception Incentive

(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)

40: $50,000

50: $75,000

Where he stands: With 11 catches for 89 yards through 13 games, it would take a minor miracle for NWI to reach his incentive numbers.

CB RASUL DOUGLAS

Playing Time Incentive

76%: $250,000

85%: $288,750

Interceptions Incentive

4: $250,000

5: $288,750

Pro Bowl: $350,000

Where he stands: Despite missing two games with his ankle injury, Douglas is on track to hit the playing time incentives and he’s got two interceptions in the past two games and needs two more. As for the Pro Bowl, his performance has been up to that level for most of the season, but the Dolphins’ record won’t help, nor will the low number of picks.

WR TYREEK HILL

Playoff Win (50% playing time): $500,000

Where he stands: The incentives obviously disappeared when he sustained that nasty knee injury in the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.

K JASON SANDERS

Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $200,000

Where he stands: Sanders obviously won’t earn postseason accolades after missing the first 13 games — if he even returns this season.

