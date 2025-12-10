Checking Out Dolphins Player Contract Incentives (and Who Might Hit Them)
While the Miami Dolphins will be fighting to work their way into the playoffs in the final four games of the regular season, there also will be individual goals at stake for several players in the form of incentives that could add to their 2025 compensation.
For example, edge defender Bradley Chubb already earned a $1.225 bonus for reaching six sacks on the season.
There are a total of 17 players on the Dolphins roster with incentives tied to playing time, statistical landmarks or postseason honors, according to salary cap website Spotrac, including two players on injured reserve — Tyreek Hill and Jason Sanders.
Here’s a rundown of those Dolphins players with incentives (not including bonuses for being on the roster):
DOLPHINS PLAYER INCENTIVES
OLB BRADLEY CHUBB
Playing Time Incentives
60% of defensive snaps: $1.225M
65%: $900,000
70%: $900,000
75%: $900,000
Sacks Incentives
6: $1.225M
8: $900,000
11: $900,000
13: $900,000
Performance Incentives
Playoff Win + 50% Snaps: $350,000
2025 Pro Bowl: $500,000
2026-2027 Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Chubb now has 6.5 sacks on the season and he’s currently played 70 percent of the defensive snaps, which would earn him $3.025 million if it holds up.
QB TUA TAGOVAILOA
Playing Time/Achievement Incentives
50% regular season + Wild Card Win: $250,000
50% regular season + Divisional Round Win: $500,000
50% regular season + Conf. Championship Win: $500,000
50% regular season + Super Bowl Win: $1M
Where he stands: Tua will meet the playing time requirements, but he also needs a playoff win to get incentive money and that looks dicey at best at this time.
DT ZACH SIELER
Annual Pro Bowl Escalator: $375,000
Where he stands: This would increase Sieler’s base salary for the next two seasons, but it’s difficult to envision Sieler earning a Pro Bowl invitation this year, though maybe he’ll be the beneficiary of a make-up vote after his past two seasons.
LB JORDYN BROOKS
Performance Incentive
if team is Top 20 in Points Allowed
75% Snaps: $500,000
85%: $500,000
Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Brooks seems like he should be a lock to make the Pro Bowl when the selections are announced later this month, though you never know with those things. Brooks also looks good in terms of the other $1 million in incentives because he’s currently at 96 percent of the defensive snaps and the Dolphins are tied for 15th in points allowed through 14 weeks.
T AUSTIN JACKSON
Performance Incentive
If team is Top 25 in Points Scored
80% Snaps: $166,667
85% Snaps: $166,667
90% Snaps: $166,666
Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $500,000
Where he stands: Because of the toe injury that cost him a good chunk of the season, Jackson won’t be cashing in any bonus money.
FB ALEC INGOLD
Pro Bowl Bonus: $500,000
Where he stands: Fullback selections for the Pro Bowl always are tricky, so Ingold does have a shot considering he’s fourth in the NFL in fan voting at the position and he was selected for the game in the 2023 season.
DB IFEATU MELIFONWU
Playing Time Incentive
65%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
Sack Incentive
3: $250,000
Where he stands: Through 13 games, Melifonwu stands at 49 percent of the defensive snaps, so reaching 65 might be difficult. He’s got one sack and doesn’t blitz enough to think getting to three is realistic.
LB TYREL DODSON
Playing Time Incentive
(requires team improvement in INTs)
65%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
85%: $750,000
Pro Bowl: $250,000
Where he stands: Dodson has had a pretty solid season for the Dolphins, but if there’s one linebacker on the team who’s going to the Pro Bowl, it’s Brooks. Dodson is at 91 percent in defensive snaps, but the Dolphins currently have seven interceptions after having 10 in 2024, so he’ll need help in that department.
T LARRY BOROM
Playing Time Incentive
60%: $250,000
75%: $250,000
Where he stands: Borom currently is at 80 percent after starting most of the season in place of Jackson, and the math suggests he might have a shot at the 60 percent incentive if he doesn’t play again on offense.
S ASHTYN DAVIS
Playing Time Incentive
(Requires team being Top 25 in Defensive Points Allowed)
50%: $250,000
60%: $250,000
Where he stands: Even despite missing time with injuries, Davis currently stands at 72 percent of the defensive snaps and the scoring defense has him earning his incentive.
QB ZACH WILSON
Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)
40% Snaps: $250,000
45% Snaps: $250,000
50% Snaps: $250,000
55% Snaps: $250,000
50% Game Snaps + Team Win: $100,000 (max 10)
Combo Incentive: $2M
50% Regular Seasons Snaps +
Team finishes Top 20 in Offensive Points
Playoff Berth
Where he stands: Wilson hasn’t been needed because Tagovailoa has stayed healthy, so he won’t be collecting incentive bonuses.
TE DARREN WALLER
Performance Incentives:
Receiving Yards
700: $750,000
Receptions
55: $750,000
Receiving TDs
6: $750,000
60% Snaps
$750,000
Where he stands: The only incentive that looks within reach is the one for touchdowns because Waller already had four, even though he’s played only six games.
OLB MATTHEW JUDON
Playing Time Incentives (cumulative)
59%: $500,000
65%: $500,000
65% + Playoff Berth: $500,000
Sacks Incentives (cumulative)
7: $500,000
10: $500,000
Pro Bowl: $500,000
Where he stands: After starting the season as a backup to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, Judon immediately got behind in the quest for the incentives.
WR NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE
Receiving Yard Incentive
(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)
500: $50,000
600: $75,000
Reception Incentive
(requires team is Top 20 in Points Scored)
40: $50,000
50: $75,000
Where he stands: With 11 catches for 89 yards through 13 games, it would take a minor miracle for NWI to reach his incentive numbers.
CB RASUL DOUGLAS
Playing Time Incentive
76%: $250,000
85%: $288,750
Interceptions Incentive
4: $250,000
5: $288,750
Pro Bowl: $350,000
Where he stands: Despite missing two games with his ankle injury, Douglas is on track to hit the playing time incentives and he’s got two interceptions in the past two games and needs two more. As for the Pro Bowl, his performance has been up to that level for most of the season, but the Dolphins’ record won’t help, nor will the low number of picks.
WR TYREEK HILL
Playoff Win (50% playing time): $500,000
Where he stands: The incentives obviously disappeared when he sustained that nasty knee injury in the Week 4 game against the New York Jets.
K JASON SANDERS
Pro Bowl/1st Team All-Pro: $200,000
Where he stands: Sanders obviously won’t earn postseason accolades after missing the first 13 games — if he even returns this season.
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL