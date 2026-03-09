Breaking Down the Dulcich Re-Signing; Two Free Agents on the Move

After their big move of agreeing to terms with quarterback Malik Willis, the Miami Dolphins made another low-key very good move involving one of their own free agents.

The Dolphins reached agreement on a one-year contract with pending free agent tight end Greg Dulcich, keeping him off the market.

Dulcich was one of three Dolphins tight ends headed for free agency with the start of the new league year Wednesday along with veteran Darren Waller and Julian Hill, who is not expected to be extended a tender as a restricted free agent.

Of those three, Dulcich always was the one for the Dolphins to focus on based on the potential he showed last season after Miami signed him first to their practice squad and then to their active roster.

Dulcich is re-signing with Miami on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, an hardly egregious amount but a nice raise nonetheless after Dulcich made a little over $1 million in 2025.

It's a good value deal for the Dolphins, who always would have the option of signing Dulcich to another contract before next offseason if they continue to like what they see.

Dulcich fills the role of receiving tight end, showing good hands and yards-after-catch ability while making 26 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown in 10 games with the Dolphins last season.

His one touchdown came in the 20-17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 17.

While projecting him as a starter might be a reach at this time, Dulcich figures to get some kind of role on the offense that now will be led by Willis. The Dolphins no doubt would love to complement him with a blocking option, and re-signing Hill at some point remains a possibility.

But making the move with Dulcich was a good first step for the Dolphins when it comes to selecting which of their free agents to bring back.

BOROM, BAILEY FIND NEW TEAMS

Two pending free agents who won't be back are tackle Larry Borom and punter Jake Bailey, who agreed to terms Monday with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Borom leaves after one productive season when he started 11 games at right tackle after Austin Jackson went down in the season opener with a toe injury aggravation.

Borom came to Miami with the reputation as a much more efficient guard than tackle, but he acquitted himself very respectably during his time in the starting lineup and he's someone the Dolphins probably would have been amenable to bringing back at the right price.

As for Bailey, he leaves after three seasons in Miami, the last one being his best.

Bailey withstand a challenge for NFL record-holder Ryan Stonehouse in training camp to win the punting job and had a tremendous season until he faded a bit down the stretch.

In Atlanta, Bailey will be reunited with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, who handled that role for Miami last season.

Bailey got a three-year deal worth $9 million from the Falcons, which priced him out for a Miami team in a tight cap situation.