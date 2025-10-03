Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins will go into their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a clear advantage when it comes to the health of the active roster.
The Dolphins ended the week with only two players on their injury report, though both CB Storm Duck (ankle) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) both were ruled out.
Duck has been out since he was injured in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
“He’s progressing," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "We won’t see him obviously this week, but I’m happy that he’s progressing. I would say it would be in a week-to-week timeline as it is moving forward.”
Nobody else got a game status designation, and everybody was a full participant in practice Friday except for tight end Darren Waller, who's coming off his first game action since the 2023 season.
McDaniel discussed Friday how Waller came out physically of that return to game action.
“I think no news is good news," McDaniel said. "It was a very clean game for him, and I think that speaks to all of the people involved. Our training staff giving me the right information, not necessarily the information I’d want to hear all the time, but doing right by him. I think we had a good approach where he was involved in the game but you’re trying to make sure that process stays consistent. You’re juggling the variables that the defense presents and how he best could be a part of the plan but try not to overuse him and utilize our good football players at various positions as well. I would say it’s not going to go zero to 60, that would kind be contrary to the whole process in general. But I think he earned an opp or two more. Don’t you guys think?”
Cornerback Ethan Bonner, who missed the game against the New York Jets on Monday because of a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Thursday.
THE PANTHERS REPORT
The Panthers, meanwhile, had the same four players not practice and all were ruled out for the game, including starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who's dealing with a calf injury.
He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by former Dallas Cowboys backup Rico Dowdle.
Carolina had five players estimated as DNP, including starting running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) and starting tackle Taylor Moton (rest). The others were TE JT Sanders (ankle), CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest) and DT Turk Wharton (toe).
Three others were listed as questionable: DT Cam Jackson (knee), DE LaBryan Ray (ankle) and OLB D.J. Wonnum (hip).
Wide receiver Xavier Legette, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will be back in action after missing Carolina's Week 4 game at New England because of a hamstring injury.